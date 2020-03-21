Kindred: It's been 42 years? Indeed, and thanks to all of you, it's been a wonderful journey

Summing up 42 years is a challenge, especially at a time things are changing every 42 minutes. Or is it 42 seconds?
Both really.
Here goes anyway.
Friday was my last official day at The Pantagraph, ending a journey that began as a pudgy part-timer in April 1978, morphed into a pudgy full-time gig in October 1979 and led to this, a 62-year-old retiring sports editor with crow's feet, prescriptions and conflicting emotions.
This is an odd farewell for two reasons.
One, The Pantagraph has been gracious enough to allow me to continue contributing columns on a freelance basis. So while this is goodbye to the long hours, late nights, weekends and difficult decisions — "If we cover this, we can't get to that" — it is more cutting back than cutting ties.
Two, the circumstances of the past week have led to working from home ... staying in touch with coworkers only through email, text and/or phone calls. It is so atypical of how we have operated throughout my time here.
This has always been a place of face-to-face and day-to-day. The bond is in the process and the grind. For 30-plus years, Jim Benson, Randy Sharer and Randy Reinhardt have been alongside in the trenches, providing friendship, fabulous journalism and fun.
So much fun.
Often we have found humor amid the hectic pursuit of that one last story or one final score before deadline smacked us between the eyes. We would push through the last bit of copy, slump into our chairs, breathe a sigh and hear Randy Sharer say, "We pulled off another miracle boys."
That's how it felt. And we did it together ... the only way it could happen, really. To go out this way, in the quiet of a makeshift "office" at home, was like slinking off in the dark of night.
Maybe it's for the best. Saying goodbye in person would have been emotional, wrenching. Grown men crying is not a good look. Better that just one of us do it over a keyboard with Alexa playing AC/DC in the background.
My dad never listened to AC/DC. Or if he did, it wasn't on purpose and wasn't for long.
Nobody's perfect.
A farmer by trade, he wasn't much for song and dance. Yet, his words decades ago were a soothing melody to my ears.
Somewhere between my first and 500th calamity while helping on the family farm — equipment broke down at the mere mention of my name — he looked me in the eye and said, "You know, you don't have to be a farmer. If you find something else you want to do, you should do it."
That's where this all started, on a suddenly glorious day when a weight was lifted and a path laid out. Following it has been more rewarding than there was reason to expect.
When you love sports but can't play, or play well enough, you find a way to stay around them. Turns out they were — always will be — a perfect vehicle for learning who people really are, what moves them, why they're the way they are.
That has been the gift in this and collectively, it has been provided by you. Your willingness to share your stories with a failed farmhand you just met, sometimes after an agonizing defeat, has been uplifting and overwhelming.
There is no way to adequately repay that level of honesty and trust. Just know it is appreciated, and that the search for stories to share will continue.
That said, my story is changing direction. It will veer toward a family that has been so understanding for so long. Too often my wife and daughters were left to manage on their own while the husband/father was at courtside or in a press box.
That stops now.
There is a 19-month-old grandson to read stories to, chase down the hall and grow with ... him older, me old. There are outings with friends and family to take part in, regardless the day of the week or sport(s) in season. There are holidays to celebrate free of brackets and buzzer-beaters.
No idea what any of that is like. Learning will be fun.
Granted, it comes with a twinge of sadness, the reality there won't be the frequent interaction with coaches, administrators, officials and parents you call friends and with the athletes who, year after year, keep the pulse racing and the heart young. They are the lifeblood of sports. Without them, life will be different.
It will be different not being part of a newsroom, particularly one with the commitment and dedication of The Pantagraph. They are people who care deeply about the product and one another. It has been an honor to work alongside them.
Similarly, it has been a privilege to follow those who sat in the sports editor chair before me, from the man who hired me, Jim Barnhart, to Bryan Bloodworth to Mike Egenes. Each provided lessons that helped greatly when the torch fell to my hands.
Now it is time to move on, to recharge batteries that run lower with age. The goal — the duty, really — is to step aside before the power runs out. That's why this is right.
Just this week, Illinois Wesleyan softball pitcher Ally Wiegand said something so poignant in regard to having her senior season cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.
"I’m going to smile because it happened, not cry because it’s over," she told me.
Her words hit home. So this "farewell" comes with an ear-to-ear grin, made possible by a ride far better than the pudgy part-timer dared to imagine.
Besides, who wants to see grown men cry?
Follow Kindred on Twitter: @pg_kindred