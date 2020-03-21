Kindred: It's been 42 years? Indeed, and thanks to all of you, it's been a wonderful journey

When you love sports but can't play, or play well enough, you find a way to stay around them. Turns out they were — always will be — a perfect vehicle for learning who people really are, what moves them, why they're the way they are.

That has been the gift in this and collectively, it has been provided by you. Your willingness to share your stories with a failed farmhand you just met, sometimes after an agonizing defeat, has been uplifting and overwhelming.

There is no way to adequately repay that level of honesty and trust. Just know it is appreciated, and that the search for stories to share will continue.

That said, my story is changing direction. It will veer toward a family that has been so understanding for so long. Too often my wife and daughters were left to manage on their own while the husband/father was at courtside or in a press box.

That stops now.

There is a 19-month-old grandson to read stories to, chase down the hall and grow with ... him older, me old. There are outings with friends and family to take part in, regardless the day of the week or sport(s) in season. There are holidays to celebrate free of brackets and buzzer-beaters.

No idea what any of that is like. Learning will be fun.