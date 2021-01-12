Kindred: ‘It’s for the kids.’ Lyle Edwards never wavered in his commitment to the youth in youth football

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His plan for Cardinals football was for everyone to play an equal amount, learn the game from the ground up and have fun doing it.

Steve Barger played in the program as an eighth-grader and later saw his son, Jake, play for the Cardinals from the bantam level on up.

Edwards divided bantam players into a Red team and a White team, alternating them in games so each unit got equal playing time.

“He had a system and he didn’t necessarily care if they won or lost … it was more about getting kids the proper coaching and proper techniques,” said Barger, who after youth football played quarterback at BHS and Illinois Wesleyan.

“There were a couple of times when Jake was playing where he could have won the game if he had put the better players in. But he would not waver from his process. He went Red, White, Red, White, Red, White. He was big into proper tackling technique and respecting officials and coaches and other players. From the very beginning, he taught it the right way I thought.”

It helps explain why the Cardinals annually have a waiting list of players wanting to join. News got around to parents that Edwards prioritized players over winning and made sure, in Barger’s words, “They had a good, positive experience.”