Kindred: Jake Kennedy ‘embracing’ Kellar legacy as he takes over Ridgeview basketball

Jake Kennedy’s first home game as Ridgeview High School head basketball coach will come on a court bearing his predecessor’s name. That should stir the pregame butterflies. Mine would be in full flight.

Coach Kellars’ Court honors the late Leon Kellar and his son, Rodney, who retired as the Mustangs’ head coach in April with 668 victories over 35 years. The Kellar legacy runs deep in and around Colfax, spanning generations.

Kennedy knows it better than anyone, having spent nine years in the program and the past seven as Rodney Kellar’s assistant coach. Kennedy could try to escape the long shadow, a foolish notion really.

He’s embracing it instead.

“Big shoes (to fill) is an understatement,” Kennedy said. “No need to try and fill shoes. The hope is I/we continue on the path that shoes before have walked and continue to move the program forward."

As Kennedy approaches his 39th birthday later this month, he feels luckier than most for the lessons learned under Kellar, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer and recipient of the IBCA’s prestigious Chuck Rolinski Award.

A lot of it was basketball … what offense or defense to employ to combat the opponents’ strategies. That will be valuable.

Most of it wasn’t about basketball. That will be invaluable.

“It’s how you treat people,” Kennedy said. “I learned from Coach Kellar how you treat people on a daily basis, how you keep people involved such as former players, community members.

“In a small town, it has to be a whole town effort. It’s not just ‘here’s your basketball program.’ This is a community. I’ve learned that from him and to love the people that you work with.”

Andy Jones felt it when he was an assistant to Kellar. He learned in 2015 how many others felt it when he helped raise funds for Coach Kellars’ Court.

Donations came in from a lot of former players, some of whom saw little playing time under Leon or Rodney Kellar.

“There are so many kids they’ve helped not just basketball wise, but behind the scenes,” Jones said at the time. “They treat everybody the same. I don’t care if it’s a janitor or the best player on the team or the worst player on the team, they had the respect (from the Kellars).

“Nobody ever felt left out. They always felt like a part of the group and of that team.”

That is the standard Kennedy inherits. He also teaches junior high social studies, enters his fourth year as Ridgeview’s athletic director and is raising four children with his wife, Stacie.

It’s a full plate.

The LeRoy native gave up his job as head football coach of the Ridgeview/Lexington co-op to become the basketball coach. This summer, he led Ridgeview’s youth basketball camp and coached his high school players during the IHSA-allotted 20 contact days.

It all went well, Kennedy reports.

He drew from a trusted resource during the transition. Look for that to continue.

“I think I’ve talked to him every day about stuff,” Kennedy said of Rodney Kellar. “Although he’s not around every day, I think I’ve talked to him every day about something.

“He’s one of my best friends. He lives right down the road. Our relationship is unique. It goes beyond coaching. It is deep and it’s love. It’s cool just to be a part of their family and for him to be a part of ours.”

The Ridgeview family is a passionate group that values winning. Kellar did it a lot, capturing 11 regional titles and 11 McLean County Tournament championships. He also had a season in which the Mustangs won one game.

Kennedy said a lot of coaches would have seen that coming and left for another job. He’s right. Kellar stayed and Ridgeview experienced some of its greatest triumphs after that season.

“He just kept doing it here,” Kennedy said. “That’s awesome, incredible.”

There is a lesson in it as well.

“Stick to your principles, stick to your core values, invest in the kids and build relationships,” Kennedy said. “Do that and things will take care of themselves.”

It’s a good blueprint. Kennedy has seen it work.

That should calm the butterflies.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

