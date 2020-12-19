Kindred: Label of 'farmers, hicks' was badge of honor for Olympia's students, athletes

Randy Kindred Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Randy Kindred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In hallways and locker rooms and on buses and bleachers, we were referred to as “farmers” and “hicks.” They were meant as derogatory terms by players and fans from Central Catholic and University High.

Rivals in every other way, the two Intercity schools agreed on this: those of us in Olympia blue and white were backwoods types newly introduced to indoor plumbing. Some in their student sections wore bib overalls and straw hats, a sartorial shot at our rural roots.

What they didn’t know was we loved it. We took pride in the rips in our jeans — before that was fashionable — and dirt under our nails. We wore “farmers” and “hicks” with honor, relishing the opportunity to square off against the “city folk.”

We had gone through grade schools in our own small burbs: Atlanta, McLean, Waynesville, Armington, Stanford, Minier, Hopedale and Danvers. Now we were one — Olympia — on the same stage, and in the same conference, with the likes of Central and U High.

We read about them all the time in The Pantagraph (yes, we could read). We heard broadcasts of their games (yes, we had radios). To play them was a big deal, right from the start.

Granted, the “start” was a long time ago. Allow me to lend historical perspective.