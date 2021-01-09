Kindred: Larry Duling comes off the bench to become a trusted voice and integral part of the game(s)

He’s done it all with an easy smile and a smooth, professional delivery. His passion for sports is eclipsed only by that for his family. So at 62, he and his wife, Susan, have moved to Woodbury, Minnesota to be close to family, in particular their 19-month-old grandson, Nolan.

“It (42 years) has gone very fast,” Duling said. “I’ve loved it. I loved doing high school sports.”

His affinity for prep sports got its start in an unforeseen place … at home. While Mervin and Norma Duling pulled the plug on his playing career, his father encouraged Duling to become a manager for the basketball team in high school.

Duling signed up for the role as a freshman and, to his surprise, was chosen by head coach Keith Baldwin to be among the varsity team managers. It was pretty heady stuff for a freshman.

“I think that was kind of a turning point in my young life,” Duling said. “I was around our varsity basketball team every practice, every game for three years. I learned so much about not just the sport of basketball, but about athletics in general … how coaches operate and that kind of thing. I think it had a big influence on me when it came to converting that into how I cover sports.”