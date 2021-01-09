Kindred: Larry Duling comes off the bench to become a trusted voice and integral part of the game(s)

Some friends of Larry Duling insisted he should give it a shot, even though he had not played organized basketball. Eventually, he agreed.
That was the easy part. Next, Duling had to convince his parents it was a good idea.
Mervin and Norma Duling weren’t into athletics at all. So their oldest child, who later would work in sales, had to sell them on the merits of him trying out for Watseka’s eighth-grade team.
“I talked my parents into it,” Duling said.
Turns out there were two teams: an A team and a B team. Duling was two years behind his fellow eighth graders in terms of playing experience. It showed.
“I was on the B team and I hardly played in the B games,” he said. “My parents said, ‘OK, that’s it. You’re done.’”
As a player? Yes.
But with sports? Duling was just getting started.
The former benchwarmer would find a niche in front of a microphone, providing sports play by play for 42 years before retiring on New Year’s Eve. The face may not be familiar, but Central Illinois, you know his voice.
After spending the bulk of his career broadcasting Clinton High School games for WHOW Radio in Clinton, Duling has worked since March 2008 at Radio Bloomington, becoming the primary play by play man for WJBC’s high school sports coverage in addition to being a full-time sales rep.
He’s done it all with an easy smile and a smooth, professional delivery. His passion for sports is eclipsed only by that for his family. So at 62, he and his wife, Susan, have moved to Woodbury, Minnesota to be close to family, in particular their 19-month-old grandson, Nolan.
“It (42 years) has gone very fast,” Duling said. “I’ve loved it. I loved doing high school sports.”
His affinity for prep sports got its start in an unforeseen place … at home. While Mervin and Norma Duling pulled the plug on his playing career, his father encouraged Duling to become a manager for the basketball team in high school.
Duling signed up for the role as a freshman and, to his surprise, was chosen by head coach Keith Baldwin to be among the varsity team managers. It was pretty heady stuff for a freshman.
“I think that was kind of a turning point in my young life,” Duling said. “I was around our varsity basketball team every practice, every game for three years. I learned so much about not just the sport of basketball, but about athletics in general … how coaches operate and that kind of thing. I think it had a big influence on me when it came to converting that into how I cover sports.”
During Duling’s three years, Watseka won three regionals, two sectionals, one super-sectional and, in 1975, placed third in the Class A State Tournament.
Why only three years? Duling was too busy to be a manager as a senior. He had secured a part-time job with Watseka radio station WGFA.
That led to part-time work at Mattoon’s WLBH during his two years at Lake Land College, then a full-time position there.
In 1983, it was on to Clinton as station manager at WHOW. Duling had two stints at WHOW, working in between as an administrator in the grocery business for 17 years. All the while, he continued doing play by play for WHOW and local Clinton cable TV telecasts.
From afar, he listened to and admired WJBC’s sports coverage.
“I held WJBC in such high regard,” Duling said. “It was a case of, ‘I think I could do that.’ But I wasn’t absolutely sure. I was a little hesitant to think maybe I could be a part of that team. It just kind of fell into place all those years later.”
In 2008, when Duling interviewed for the Radio Bloomington sales position, then-general manager Red Pitcher asked if he would be interested in also doing some sports play by play.
Duling’s reply?
“Are you kidding? Of course I would.”
He held off for a year so he could watch his youngest son, Colin, play sports as a senior at Clinton High School. After that, Duling joined the “team” and eventually became lead play by play man for Intercity high school football and basketball.
Since 2013, many of those broadcasts have come with Eric Lapan alongside as the analyst. Duling and Lapan “just kind of clicked,” Duling said. They had a natural rapport on the air and quickly developed a close friendship off of it.
“That’s something I’m going to miss quite a bit … working with Eric,” Duling said. “We had a lot of fun together and I think that did come through on the broadcast.”
Lapan agreed, saying Duling is a good friend and was “nothing but prepared” for every broadcast.
“He was so professional,” Lapan said. “He had been doing it for so long … you instinctively know to let your partner talk. We developed that relationship where you’re trying not to talk on each other. It becomes like second nature.”
Lapan has been in a part-time role with WJBC for 25 years. He began doing reports from games, with his first being a Central Catholic at Clinton football contest. Little did he know the friendly guy doing Clinton play by play would later be calling games with him.
Among their most memorable were Central Catholic’s 2014 Class 2A state basketball title game win and Normal Community’s 2015 Class 4A basketball runner-up finish.
NCHS lost to Lincolnshire Stevenson, with the Stevenson fans seated behind Duling and Lapan. When the game ended, the fans rushed the floor.
“They knocked us off the air,” Lapan said. “They ran over our table and unplugged our stuff. I was scrambling underneath the table to get us back hooked up.”
Clearly, they survived. Their friendship will as well. They had hoped to do games this fall before Duling retired, but COVID-19 intervened. They don’t dwell on that, saying the athletes, coaches, parents, etc., had far more taken away than they did.
A member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Duling is thankful for what he had … for all the people he met and the multitude of games he called.
“I got to experience years and years and years of it,” he said. “It was great.”
For him and for sports.
