Kindred: LeRoy, Tolono mourn loss of Jordan Reinhart, who was ‘whoever and whatever you needed him to be’

Jordan Reinhart flourished as a middle linebacker on Tolono Unity High School’s 2009 Class 3A state runner-up football team. He also was a fullback for the 13-1 Rockets.
“He could have been whatever we needed,” head coach Scott Hamilton said Saturday.
B.J. Zeleznik will tell you that as well. Reinhart was whoever and whatever you needed him to be. Foremost a devoted husband and father, Reinhart also was the defensive coordinator on Zeleznik’s LeRoy football team, the driving force behind the Panthers’ offseason strength and conditioning program, an assistant track coach and a proactive “jack of all trades” who would identify and take the lead on facilities projects.
All are reasons Reinhart — in Zeleznik’s words — will be “sorely, sorely missed” after he died early Thursday morning in a car accident on an icy section of Interstate 74.
Reinhart, 28, was traveling from his home in LeRoy to Tolono and his full-time job as Tolono Unity’s assistant maintenance director. He routinely left very early to arrive in Tolono in time to lift weights and get in a workout before beginning his work day.
After work, it was back to LeRoy to coach or do whatever the school, community and, especially, his wife and three young children needed from him.
It was a full day, a full life.
“He was just a well-loved guy … a good, good dude,” said Zeleznik, also LeRoy’s athletic director and head track coach. “It’s been difficult. Jordan was wonderful at creating relationships. He was a 365-day coach with our kids. He was demanding and he challenged kids, and kids really responded to him.”
Hamilton saw that long before Reinhart became a coach. As a standout linebacker who later played at Harper and Monmouth colleges, Reinhart demonstrated a knack for leading and bonding with teammates.
A senior captain on the 2009 Unity team, he “truly defined what a captain was and what a leader was,” Hamilton said.
Unity’s veteran coach and athletic director considered Reinhart the total package with his physical talent, knowledge, leadership and ability to interact.
“He had all of those pieces and knew how to communicate, whether it was with a five-year-old elementary kid or a high school kid or a college kid or whoever,” Hamilton said.
What was he like on the job? Hamilton shared what he called “a classic Jordan story” that “sums up who he was.”
A couple of weeks ago, on a cold, windy, snowy day, a bundled-up Reinhart walked inside the building at Tolono Unity. Hamilton asked what he was doing.
“He said, ‘I have to get that soccer scoreboard fixed,’” Hamilton said.
Seems the soccer team had a workout on the field a few days earlier and experienced issues with the scoreboard.
“I said, ‘Jordan, we don’t play for another month. It’s going to warm up,’” Hamilton said. “He said, ‘Nah, I have to get this done. I’m just in here to warm up a little bit.’
“It’s a blizzard outside and he’s fixing a soccer scoreboard because it had to get done today.”
Hamilton speculated Reinhart had the welfare of the folks at Tolono Unity in mind the day he died. His accident occurred around 4:30 a.m.
“He probably was coming in a little extra early for snow removal,” Hamilton said. “Knowing him, he wanted to be here in case we needed him.”
Reinhart’s wife, Ana, is a math teacher at LeRoy and also a former Tolono Unity athlete. They bought a house in LeRoy which they shared with their children, Adeline, Riley and Rowan.
Zeleznik said they “immersed themselves in the community,” so the sense of loss goes well beyond the school and football/track programs.
“We’ve started a GoFundMe page in conjunction with the Tolono community and it’s nearing $100,000 already in 24 hours,” Zeleznik said Saturday morning. “That just shows the reach the family had.”
Reinhart had been LeRoy’s defensive coordinator the past three years and on Zeleznik’s staff since 2016. He previously served an internship at the Illinois High School Association under assistant executive director Tracie Henry and spent three summers helping with field maintenance at Champion Fields in Normal.
At his core, Hamilton said, Reinhart was “a diehard, loyal Unity guy.”
Still …
“It was amazing to me how appreciative he was of the LeRoy community and all they did,” Hamilton added. “He had nothing but great things to say about all of them.
“It’s a tough one for all of us, for everybody around.”
Former Pantagraph Sports Editor Randy Kindred's top five games
We’ve heard about perfect games in baseball, softball. A pitcher who fires a complete game without allowing a baserunner is said to be perfect.
When Doug Higgins burst onto the University of Illinois football scene in 1987, then-Illini coach Mike White referred to the freshman walk-on …
Pinch hitting in the dead of winter? That was the situation I found myself in on Jan. 22, 1989, and that twist of fate led to the No. 3 pick o…
Gary Johnson had been counting down the days until his son’s senior football season at Central Catholic High School. When the Bloomington dent…
Rickey Jackson, playing with a heavy heart, went out and delivered a heart-pounding performance in the 1990 Missouri Valley Conference Basketb…
Contact Randy Kindred at (309) 820-3402. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred