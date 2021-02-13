Kindred: Lighting the way: Betty Presley shined bright with an ‘infectious spirit’

The light shined throughout Bloomington-Normal, for 50 years as a registered medical technologist, later from behind the counter at Ironwood Golf Course, at the north entrance to Redbird Arena, in Body Pump class at the Workout Company.

The light drew you in, showed the way. It beamed from a 90-year-old dynamo with an infectious spirit. There was no dimmer switch.

Recently, as Betty Presley fought congestive heart failure, her cardiologist searched for the light. He knew how it was supposed to look, what made it special.

“About a week before we were trying to make some decisions, he said to me, ‘The light is not there anymore,’” said Kelly Collins, Presley’s daughter. “She was still very sharp and with us. But the light in her eyes had gone out. It was quite touching for him to pick up on that because I had seen it.”

Presley died Monday following a month of hospital stays and on her fourth day at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Two days earlier, she was still forging ahead in her mind, challenging her failing heart to keep up.

“I want physical therapy,” she told her daughter. “I’m getting out of this hospital.”

“She fought to the very end,” Collins said. “But that was my mom.”