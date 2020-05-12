Kindred: Longtime Illinois State P.A. announcer Steve Adams was a trusted voice at, and away from, the microphone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Sometimes it was a phone call or voice mail. Occasionally it was an email. Better still was when it came in person in the press box, media room or at courtside.

No matter, the mode was secondary to the message.

When Steve Adams gave a “thumbs up” to something that had appeared in The Pantagraph sports pages, it meant a lot. If it was something you had written, it meant the world, at least for this writer.

My Pantagraph journey began three years after Adams left his post as assistant sports editor to take a position in the Illinois State University admissions office. Still, there was a unique connection with him and with Jeff Fritzen, an Adams contemporary who also moved on prior to my arrival.

There was a responsibility to uphold the standards they set. Those of us in the next “generation” of Pantagraph sportswriters were reminded of that.

Occasionally when a mistake appeared in the section, sports editor Jim Barnhart would lament, “This stuff never happened when Adams and Fritzen were here.”