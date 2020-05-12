Kindred: Longtime Illinois State P.A. announcer Steve Adams was a trusted voice at, and away from, the microphone

Sometimes it was a phone call or voice mail. Occasionally it was an email. Better still was when it came in person in the press box, media room or at courtside.
No matter, the mode was secondary to the message.
When Steve Adams gave a “thumbs up” to something that had appeared in The Pantagraph sports pages, it meant a lot. If it was something you had written, it meant the world, at least for this writer.
My Pantagraph journey began three years after Adams left his post as assistant sports editor to take a position in the Illinois State University admissions office. Still, there was a unique connection with him and with Jeff Fritzen, an Adams contemporary who also moved on prior to my arrival.
There was a responsibility to uphold the standards they set. Those of us in the next “generation” of Pantagraph sportswriters were reminded of that.
Occasionally when a mistake appeared in the section, sports editor Jim Barnhart would lament, “This stuff never happened when Adams and Fritzen were here.”
You took his word for it, and pushed yourself to be better. They were good lessons, though later Adams and Fritzen shared a secret: Mistakes happened when they sat in our seats as well. And when they did, word from the boss was that such things never occurred with their predecessors.
Despite that revelation, there remained a desire to make Adams and Fritzen proud, show them their former home was in good hands.
For most, Adams’ death Friday at age 73 meant losing the longtime P.A. “voice” of Illinois State men’s basketball and football. Indeed, his work there was terrific, earning a prominent and permanent place in Redbird lore.
For others, he was a trusted colleague and advisor in Academic Affairs, Admissions and Enrollment Management, serving in a variety of major administrative roles before retiring from ISU as Vice President for Student Affairs in 2011.
For me, he was a valued voice away from the microphone. His opinions and observations on game stories, features, columns, etc., carried weight. He had been in my shoes, banged on keyboards with deadline closing in.
When he said “job well done,” it was like a pat on the back from a respected coach or mentor.
My regret is not telling him that. A opportune time would have been when we met at Times Past Inn for lunch in 2013 as Adams was approaching the final game of his 37-year full-time run as men’s basketball P.A man.
He later returned to do a limited number of Redbird games before being stricken with pancreatic cancer three-plus years ago. He fought the disease with everything he had, another reason to admire him and who he was.
He loved his wife, Sandi, their two daughters and four grandchildren dearly. It was evident that day in 2013, when sometime between the salad bar and “See you later” he smiled and said of his final game: “I thought, ‘I have to give this up sometime so we can really get on with being retired.’”
He was 66 and looked forward to traveling and enjoying life with Sandi, free of schedules and responsibilities. Cancer cut that time short, an injustice for a guy who gave so many years and game nights to Illinois State, as well as Illinois High School Association state finals.
His distinctive voice added class and professionalism to every game. It set a standard and elevated others to perform at their best, much like his work decades earlier at The Pantagraph.
The same applied to his career as an ISU administrator. After telling stories in his role at The Pantagraph, he helped thousands of students create their stories at Illinois State. That is an admirable life’s work.
ISU Athletics represented the most public expression of Adams’ love for the university. He was a Redbird to the core.
In 2013, the lunch bill had arrived and it was time to leave. Before we did, Adams’ eyes grew moist. Leaving wasn’t easy.
“It’s really emotional,” he said of the ISU P.A. job. “I’ve loved being the voice of the Redbirds. I’ve always loved being the voice of the Redbirds. I’m going to miss being the voice of the Redbirds.”
The voice will be missed. It was heartfelt, passionate, meaningful.
It meant the world.
PHOTOS: Steve Adams
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: @pg_kindred.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!