Kindred: Losing son gives Lexington baseball coach Jim Collins perspective on lost season

What does Collins think?

“If the rules don’t change, I can’t imagine they’re going to have fall sports,” he said. “Up until Saturday, I was in quarantine because I had been exposed to COVID-19. We had a 9U player get exposed to COVID, so he had to miss the last two weeks of the year. He didn’t expose his team, so his team got to play.

“Then we had an 18U player actually get COVID-19, so his whole team had to come home from Indianapolis. It’s just crazy.”

Collins wrestles with it. He said youth tournaments require signed waivers acknowledging the risk and absolving tournament directors of responsibility. Then he attends a tournament and says, “You don’t see a lot of people wearing masks. You don’t see any players wearing masks.”

“Some people say athletics should be the least important and the least of the concerns,” Collins added. “On the other hand, I look at it and think these young kids are probably at less risk than anybody.”

It is a heated debate that will rage on.

Losing the spring college, high school and junior high seasons remains a volatile subject as well. It hurts.