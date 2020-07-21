Kindred: Losing son gives Lexington baseball coach Jim Collins perspective on lost season

Jim Collins understands the sentiment. In his first year as head baseball coach at Lexington High School, he saw firsthand the impact of losing the spring season to COVID-19.
It hurt.
Yet, the former University High head coach has experienced worse during a high school baseball season. While he empathizes with athletes, coaches, parents, etc., who missed out this spring, he has a perspective few share.
Collins and his wife, Kelly, belong to a club “nobody wants to be in,” he said. They lost their 22-year-old son Michael, a former Normal West High School and Heartland College baseball player, to a drunk driver in April 2014.
Weeks away from earning his exercise science degree from Illinois State, Michael Collins also was an assistant coach at U High. Six years later, his death provides clarity during what his father admits is “a very strange time.”
“People have talked about how devastating it was (to lose the spring season) and I get it,” Jim Collins said. “I think back to Michael’s senior year in high school and I certainly would have hated for him to miss any of that.
“Having said that, as I told my wife, having been through what we went through in 2014, missing your spring season is a walk in the park.”
That doesn’t mean it’s easy. Here’s how badly Lexington’s players wanted to play:
One night after practice in March, the four seniors pulled their cars up to the field and turned on the lights.
Why?
The Minutemen were scheduled to open the season early the following week. With snow in the forecast, they asked Collins if they could tarp the field.
“I didn’t even know we had tarps,” Collins said. “I said, ‘Sure.’”
In 35-degree weather, the players scattered small tarps around the field, making sure to cover home plate and the pitchers mound. Their hope was that if it snowed, the tarps would allow them to play the opener.
“That told me a lot,” Collins said. “Unfortunately, two days later the whole season got shut down.”
It was disappointing for a 21-man squad (freshmen through seniors) that Collins said had been “very coachable” through two weeks of practice. He felt a bond forming with the players and was excited to see what the season would bring.
In the weeks that followed, he had to hold his tongue on occasion. He said he did not want to “make people feel bad for feeling bad” about the season’s cancellation.
Still …
“When I speak to people, I often talk about there being a scale of adversity,” said Collins, area director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. “On one end of the scale is if you go 0 for 1 or 0 for 2. On the other end is you lose your son to a drunk driver. Most everything is somewhere between those two extremes.
“Granted, losing your whole senior season, that’s up there on the scale. But in the overall scheme of things, I’ll take 2020 over 2014 any day.”
In 2014, Collins stepped away from coaching his U High team for a few weeks following Michael’s death. He returned late in the season and the Pioneers made a run to the Class 3A sectional finals.
He resigned from coaching that summer, saying his aching heart “wasn’t in it.” Since then, he coached some in the summer with his Game Seven faith-based club sports program. He did not return to high school coaching until this spring.
Collins’ role with Game Seven puts him in a unique position as well. He heads an organization that has roughly 20 baseball teams in addition to softball and basketball squads.
Youth and club sports have played this summer, while Illinois High School Association activity has been limited by COVID-19. There may or may not be IHSA fall sports, or even college sports.
What does Collins think?
“If the rules don’t change, I can’t imagine they’re going to have fall sports,” he said. “Up until Saturday, I was in quarantine because I had been exposed to COVID-19. We had a 9U player get exposed to COVID, so he had to miss the last two weeks of the year. He didn’t expose his team, so his team got to play.
“Then we had an 18U player actually get COVID-19, so his whole team had to come home from Indianapolis. It’s just crazy.”
Collins wrestles with it. He said youth tournaments require signed waivers acknowledging the risk and absolving tournament directors of responsibility. Then he attends a tournament and says, “You don’t see a lot of people wearing masks. You don’t see any players wearing masks.”
“Some people say athletics should be the least important and the least of the concerns,” Collins added. “On the other hand, I look at it and think these young kids are probably at less risk than anybody.”
It is a heated debate that will rage on.
Losing the spring college, high school and junior high seasons remains a volatile subject as well. It hurts.
“I get it,” Collins repeated. “But there were a couple of people who, when they started commiserating about how awful it was that we were losing this and not being able to play, I had to kind of gently remind them …”
It could be worse.
It has been.
