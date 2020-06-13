Kindred: McGwire, Sosa not heroes or villains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa are no heroes. We have learned too much to call them that. Nor are they villains. We know too much to call them that, either.

The central figures in the 1998 home run chase are somewhere in between. Their race to Roger Maris’ single-season record of 61 home runs is equal parts memories and make believe. It is fabulous and fabricated, inspiring and inauthentic.

The steroid revelations that followed their captivating summer of swat make their final totals — McGwire’s 70 home runs, Sosa’s 66 — inflated numbers with no true face value. That left many to close their eyes and minds to what happened, disregard every swing and stat.

The easy thing was to paint McGwire and Sosa as the bad guys, the “villains” if you will, while clutching tightly to the sanctity and history of baseball. Fans did it and so did a whole lot of media types, this one included.

Yet, with time comes perspective and here’s the thing about McGwire and Sosa, whose 1998 chase will be featured in ESPN’s “Long Gone Summer” at 8 p.m. Sunday. Their tape-measure assault on Maris’ record was a byproduct of the steroid era, not the sole source of it.