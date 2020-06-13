Kindred: McGwire, Sosa not heroes or villains

Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa are no heroes. We have learned too much to call them that. Nor are they villains. We know too much to call them that, either.
The central figures in the 1998 home run chase are somewhere in between. Their race to Roger Maris’ single-season record of 61 home runs is equal parts memories and make believe. It is fabulous and fabricated, inspiring and inauthentic.
The steroid revelations that followed their captivating summer of swat make their final totals — McGwire’s 70 home runs, Sosa’s 66 — inflated numbers with no true face value. That left many to close their eyes and minds to what happened, disregard every swing and stat.
The easy thing was to paint McGwire and Sosa as the bad guys, the “villains” if you will, while clutching tightly to the sanctity and history of baseball. Fans did it and so did a whole lot of media types, this one included.
Yet, with time comes perspective and here’s the thing about McGwire and Sosa, whose 1998 chase will be featured in ESPN’s “Long Gone Summer” at 8 p.m. Sunday. Their tape-measure assault on Maris’ record was a byproduct of the steroid era, not the sole source of it.
Their names, while prominent, are among many on a list of admitted or suspected steroid users from the time in which they played. Does that excuse what they did? No. But it lends significant context that cannot be ignored.
As for the sanctity of baseball, how much of that is there really? The Hall of Fame is littered with scoundrels and ne'er do wells. The game was segregated far too long before Jackie Robinson broke through in 1947.
The 1960s and 70s brought widespread use of amphetamines and other drugs. There was the Pete Rose gambling scandal in 1989, work stoppages in 1981 and 1994, and, more recently, sign stealing by the Astros, Red Sox.
The steroid era is one of many stains on the game. To say it somehow “ruined” the sport, with McGwire and Sosa leading the charge, is overstated or, well, just wrong.
Plenty has come to light in the past 22 years, including McGwire’s 2010 admission he used performance enhancing drugs. What should not be forgotten is how much light the McGwire-Sosa chase brought to baseball at a dark time.
The 1994 labor dispute wiped out the World Series. The sport needed something positive and, in September 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. did his part by breaking Lou Gehrig’s record for consecutive games played.
However, it was a temporary boost and by 1998, baseball was lagging behind the NFL and NBA. By trading moonshots, McGwire and Sosa elevated the game and gripped the nation.
How big was it? A national publication sent a reporter and photographer to my hometown of Atlanta, Illinois. With Atlanta roughly halfway between Chicago and St. Louis, they wanted to get a sense of how the townspeople felt about the Cardinals’ McGwire doing battle against the Cubs’ Sosa.
Predictably, opinions were split. That’s how Cubs-Cardinals talk goes in Atlanta and throughout Central Illinois.
In 1998, we found ourselves at the epicenter of the biggest sports story — arguably the biggest story — of the year. It was easy to get swept up in it. Only later did we question what we saw and how it happened.
Yours truly questioned it as much as anyone, wrote about the damage the steroid era and, in particular, McGwire, Sosa and later Barry Bonds had done to baseball’s history, tradition.
Some of that still lingers and likely always will. Yet, as with most things, there is a bottom line in regard to the McGwire-Sosa chase.
It was more good than bad.
Contact Randy Kindred at (309) 820-3402. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred
