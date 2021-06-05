Kindred: National Guard to national pastime, LeRoy’s Logan, Glen Petersen reunited for baseball season

An athlete’s journey to his/her senior year is often a family pursuit. A decade or more of practices, games, lessons and summer travel tournaments lead to a final year of high school competition.

Athletes are eager to show how much the work has paid off. Parents are excited too, having witnessed the progression at every step. It’s a lot of meals on the run, hotel stays and stops at the gas pump.

Glen and Jamie Petersen have experienced it all with their son, Logan, a basketball and baseball player at LeRoy High School. A senior, he looked to attack both sports with ferocity, maturity and his parents in the stands.

That was the plan, and while the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in altering it, so did this: Glen Petersen is a colonel in the National Guard, and in June 2020 was deployed with a unit to Ukraine to help mentor Ukrainian troops at a combat training center.

The goal was to establish a higher level of training standards that would help Ukraine stand up to its adversaries, the largest being Russia.

There was no end date for how long the deployment would last, but Glen Petersen had “a pretty good idea” it would extend into this spring, perhaps close to Logan’s graduation on May 22.

“There were a lot of variables at play. I was like, ‘If I don’t get back for his graduation, that’s going to be pretty awful,’” Glen said. “I was hoping we would be back in April.”

The unit returned on April 30 to Champaign, where Glen Petersen was greeted by Jamie, Logan and Logan’s sister, Cheyenne, a student at the University of Illinois.

The deployment had lasted more than 10 months, making the time together this spring all the more precious.

“I told the general who asked me to mobilize with the unit (in June 2020), ‘This is going to be the toughest deployment I’ve ever done because of the timing,’” Glen Petersen said. “I was on pins and needles the whole time I was gone, hoping I would get back to see some baseball games live.”

He has seen most of a season in which LeRoy has built a 20-6 record ahead of Monday’s Class 1A regional championship game against Warrensburg-Latham.

Logan Petersen, a right-handed pitcher who will play at Illinois Wesleyan, has a 6-0 record and an earned run average around 1.00 after striking out 16 in six innings in Friday’s 10-0 regional win over Heyworth. He also is batting .340 with two home runs and close to 20 runs batted in.

It has been a comfort having Dad at the games for support and, occasionally, advice.

“Sometimes if I strike out he’ll be like, ‘Make sure you keep your head in there,’ ” Logan said, smiling. “I’m glad he was able to come watch at least some of the school sports games.

“He had to miss my entire senior year pretty much, but that’s his job, his obligation. It’s getting back into the natural swing of things now.”

Glen Petersen has been in the National Guard for 35 years, joining at 17 while a senior at Octavia High School. His full-time job is as a social studies teacher at Normal West High School, though he has been deployed numerous times.

The longest lasted nearly 19 months in Iraq from 2004 to 2006. Logan was a toddler then. Now, he is 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds.

Logan helped the LeRoy basketball team share the Heart of Illinois Conference title in an abbreviated, COVID-delayed season. Glen Petersen saw none of that in person, and yes, he was missed.

“Especially on Senior Night,” Logan said. “Everyone has their parents there and walk them out onto the court. I was missing him a lot that night.”

Glen Petersen witnessed it from afar. Thanks to live streaming, he was able to watch LeRoy’s games on his computer in Ukraine.

It cost him some sleep because of the time difference.

“Typically I would wake up at 1 a.m. and pop myself a bag of popcorn because that’s usually what I would have at a basketball game,” Glen said. “I would watch his game somewhere around 2 a.m. and finish up around 4:30.”

Glen Petersen, 52, is unsure how many more deployments are in his future. At 35 years and counting in the service, he said, “I’ll probably be retired this fall, depending on what the Army wants to do.”

Regardless, the Petersen name is likely to remain in the military. Logan Petersen plans to participate in ROTC all four years at IWU while majoring in entrepreneurship. The ROTC training would enable him to commission as an officer into the Army upon graduation.

Asked if he would do so, he replied, “Oh, yeah.”

What does Dad think?

“I have to say he is his own person. I have not impressed upon him that he needs to follow in his dad’s footsteps,” Glen Petersen said. “It’s certainly not for everyone. But it absolutely makes me proud. The proudest moment was when I was asking him what he wanted to do and his response was, ‘I want to serve. I want to serve my country.’ ”

His father will tell you Logan already has filled a vital role. Glen Petersen called Jamie, Logan and Cheyenne “the true heroes all the way around” during his deployment.

“When soldiers go off and are gone for an extended period, it’s the family that has to keep the wheels rolling and keep everything holding together,” Glen said. “It’s pretty exciting to see my son step up. He’s becoming a man and you start to see that transition from waiting to be told what to do and now he takes that responsibility to do things.”

An example?

When an ice storm hit Central Illinois in January, Logan Petersen pulled a generator to the house, got it started and restored power.

“In the middle of the night, my son is doing that,” Glen said “He’s never had to do that before by himself. He figured it out. They (his family) just take care of everything while I’m gone.”

Logan Petersen considered some colleges in the south, but committed to IWU in April. Staying close to LeRoy was a factor.

“When my dad left (on deployment), I was like, ‘If he has to leave again, I want to be able to come back and help my mom with stuff around the house,’” Logan said.

He wants to serve. It’s the Petersen way.

Home and abroad.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

