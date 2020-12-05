Kindred: 'Never take anything for granted.' Remembering the life of U High grad Robbie Lopez

“He seemed like someone who was always trying to make lemonade out of lemons … trying to think of something positive. I think his quote for our high school banquet when we were seniors was, ‘Never take anything for granted.’ He just had a big heart to persevere through things.”

That helps explain the fight. Teammates at U High and later Illinois College saw that from Lopez in practices and games.

They saw him transform from a smiling ray of sunshine off the field — “One of the nicest people I ever talked to,” said former U High teammate Matt Napolitano — to a gritty, relentless competitor on the field.

Napolitano called him “fierce,” noting Lopez would go all out, all the time for his teammates, coaches, everyone.

“He was one of those guys you definitely wanted to go to war with every single game, every single day,” Napolitano said. “I’m not surprised that he fought to the very end. His family was right there with him, supporting him the whole time. The Lopez family is always so strong. It doesn’t surprise me one bit.”

Robbie was the oldest of Roberto and Angie Lopez’s four children, followed by his brother, Christian, was two years younger and played soccer with him at U High and Illinois College, and sisters Marisa and Isabella.