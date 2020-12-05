Kindred: 'Never take anything for granted.' Remembering the life of U High grad Robbie Lopez

During Jim Valvano’s famous 1993 ESPYS speech, he talked of how cancer could take away his physical abilities, but added, “It cannot touch my mind, it cannot touch my heart, and it cannot touch my soul.”
Cancer attacked Robbie Lopez’s brain. It arrived unannounced — cancer always does — in August 2019 and led to a difficult 16-month battle of treatments and therapy, good days and bad. The worst came Nov. 29 when Lopez, 23, died at Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.
Cancer took away his physical abilities. But his mind? That remained strong. Lopez fought to the end. His soul? That was entrusted to God long ago. Lopez’s faith never wavered.
And his heart? What a heart. It was impenetrable and immense, big as all outdoors. Friends knew it, his family knew it and his University High School soccer teammates absolutely knew it.
“He was a guy with a lot of heart in a lot of different aspects of life,” said John O’Connell, Lopez’s U High classmate (class of 2016) and teammate on the Pioneers’ nationally ranked 24-1-1 soccer team of 2015. “That was a lot of heart on the soccer field, playing very hard, as well as a lot of heart I think for people who were disadvantaged in the world. He had a big heart for people like that.
“He seemed like someone who was always trying to make lemonade out of lemons … trying to think of something positive. I think his quote for our high school banquet when we were seniors was, ‘Never take anything for granted.’ He just had a big heart to persevere through things.”
That helps explain the fight. Teammates at U High and later Illinois College saw that from Lopez in practices and games.
They saw him transform from a smiling ray of sunshine off the field — “One of the nicest people I ever talked to,” said former U High teammate Matt Napolitano — to a gritty, relentless competitor on the field.
Napolitano called him “fierce,” noting Lopez would go all out, all the time for his teammates, coaches, everyone.
“He was one of those guys you definitely wanted to go to war with every single game, every single day,” Napolitano said. “I’m not surprised that he fought to the very end. His family was right there with him, supporting him the whole time. The Lopez family is always so strong. It doesn’t surprise me one bit.”
Robbie was the oldest of Roberto and Angie Lopez’s four children, followed by his brother, Christian, was two years younger and played soccer with him at U High and Illinois College, and sisters Marisa and Isabella.
His loss is painful for all of them, in part because they knew the good he was doing and how much more he would have done.
Robbie Lopez was very active at the First Assembly of God Church in Normal. Among his many volunteer efforts was working with at-risk youth and the homeless. He planned to spend his life serving God through youth ministry.
Lopez cared enough to extend his heart and hand to a stranger who was struggling, a friend who needed a sympathetic ear or someone in his own household.
Support Local Journalism
“He kept things pretty real and honest. He served the role of being a great oldest sibling in his family,” O’Connell said. “He was the type of person who could be that oldest sibling and give advice to his younger siblings about a lot of things.
“He was not someone who was shy to be that guy who can give high-character wisdom about the ups and downs of life, how to persevere through things and be positive.”
U High soccer coach Jeremy Stanton considered Lopez to be “what U High soccer is about,” calling him “a great leader” who battled hard and was very team oriented.
“He was exactly what you wanted from a coach’s standpoint as a player and a person,” Stanton said.
You cherish people like Lopez, wish there were more like him. In his obituary, his family noted he leaves “a legacy of faith, kindness, humor, compassion and the greatest unconditional love for all.” That’s a lot for anyone, but especially a 23-year-old.
Also included was that through his faith, Lopez “never walked alone in life.”
That hit home with O’Connell, who graduated from the University of Illinois in August with a degree in psychology.
“When I saw that I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a great way to think about things,’” O’Connell said. “I loved his positivity. I’m sure he was positive until the very end, which says a lot about him.”
So does this. Lopez’s death has impacted how former U High teammates Napolitano and Michael Juarez will approach life moving forward. Both are in their first year of law school, Napolitano at the University of Tennessee and Juarez at John Marshall Law School in Chicago.
“For me, it puts in perspective that nothing in life is guaranteed, that it could be cut short and anything could happen to you at any time,” said Juarez, who played soccer at Illinois Wesleyan. “You think you have all this time left. It’s just made me appreciate life more and want to take advantage of everything I have.”
Napolitano, a former Aurora University soccer player, called Lopez’s illness and death “a shock to the core.” And now?
“You’re thankful for every day that we get,” Napolitano said. “He and his family were so close and you think about all the interactions you have with your own family. You’re like, ‘Wow, I’m very, very lucky to get every day with my family.’”
Those words would make Lopez flash that easy smile. Remember, he believed we should, “Never take anything for granted.”
It was in his heart.
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!