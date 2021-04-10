Kindred: New Testament and a new season, life is whole again for ‘baseball man’ Chris Hawkins

The last time we checked in with Chris Hawkins, he was a baseball man without baseball. It was mid-May of 2020, two months after the COVID-19 virus prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to close schools in Illinois.
Pritzker's announcement came on March 13 and spring sports were on hold. Ultimately, they were canceled. Hawkins’ 20th year as West head coach would be empty, hollow. His heart ached for 11 talented seniors poised for a great season, as well as juniors who would have learned from them.
The season was halted before the Wildcats could play a game, or even smile for the camera.
“That’s the only team I don’t have a team picture of,” Hawkins said. “It’s tough. It’s going to be a blank spot on my wall.”
Hawkins tried a number of things to fill the hole in his soul. He began a daily regimen of cardio exercise, intermittent fasting and reading the Bible. The exercise and fasting lasted about a month. The Bible readings carried on.
“I read the entire New Testament in 2020,” Hawkins said. “I did not miss a week.”
Now? He is reading it again, not because baseball is still gone, but perhaps in celebration of its return.
As wind whipped a bit Friday afternoon at West’s field — doesn’t it always? — Hawkins and his players wore masks over their mouths and noses as they gathered for practice. Before the bats and balls came out, he talked to them about continuing to be diligent with COVID-19, to maintain social distancing on the field and in their lives.
At a player’s suggestion, he had measured the distance between the bullpen mounds to make sure two pitchers warming up would be at least six feet apart. That was a first, but as Hawkins said, “Trying to navigate COVID-19 and protocols and close contacts is an everyday deal and issue.”
It’s all leading up to Tuesday. Hawkins will put on his West uniform for the first time since June 2019, when the Wildcats suffered a sectional loss to Edwardsville. Seniors such as Tanner Tompkins and Derek Durham, their junior seasons wiped out, will run onto the field as varsity players for the first time.
Tuesday will be a special day when Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin comes to West for the season opener.
“When we score our first run … I don’t know, I might have a tear rolling down my face,” Hawkins said. “Just to see it again. Baseball has been really, really good to me. I missed this part of it. I feel blessed we’re going to be able to possibly do it again soon.”
Note “possibly” and “soon.” As much as the season feels real, even imminent, Hawkins remains hesitant to declare it a certainty. That’s what 2020 taught him and every coach, athlete, administrator and parent around the state. Nothing can or should be assumed.
Hawkins did have baseball with a summer team and the Parkside Junior High season in the fall. He says both “gave me that taste” of the game he loves.
“But coaching Wildcat baseball … that was really out of my routine not to do it last year,” he said.
West has a 518-215 record in Hawkins’ tenure with 10 regional championships and eight Big 12 Conference titles, earning him a spot in the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
He is invested in the program in every way, which explains why he was a sniffling, blubbering mess on March 13, 2020 when he stood before his players.
“He was very emotional when we got the news,” said Tompkins, a catcher and third baseman. “It was really tough for him. It was kind of like we all got hit hard so we didn’t really know what to say to each other. It was like, ‘Wow. This is our last practice of the year.’ ”
Soon after, the players put together a video for Hawkins. Later in the spring, the underclassmen organized a car parade to honor the seniors, with more than 30 cars passing in front of each senior’s house. They also drove past Hawkins’ house.
It all touched the heart of a coach who can be tough and demanding. He knows that. He also knows COVID-19 has created a unique atmosphere among his players.
“What I’ve noticed — and I’m sure the 750-some high schools in Illinois have had the same — is a special bond between them and a closeness that I haven’t seen or felt before,” Hawkins said. “Maybe it’s just because of what we’re going through. But a couple of them have verbalized that to me … how close these guys are.”
Friday, they played catch in the outfield to get loose, baseballs popping randomly into gloves. The sun was high in the sky. A batting cage was in place at home plate, poised and ready.
“I like it a lot, being out here with all the guys,” said Durham, an outfielder and pitcher. “It (last year) was hard emotionally, but physically it was hard too because we weren’t able to lift with the group or hit. We’d meet up through Zoom calls. It would bring us closer together even though we were apart.”
Tuesday is the first of about 30 games on West’s schedule. Inclement weather will wipe out some of those, but maybe, just maybe, COVID-19 will not interfere. That would be a blessing for a coach who says his next goal, after re-reading the New Testament, is to tackle the Old Testament.
First things first … get to Tuesday.
“A very exciting day,” said a hopeful Hawkins. “I’m probably not going to sleep much Monday night.”
Yep, it’s baseball season.
Finally.
Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred