Kindred: New Testament and a new season, life is whole again for ‘baseball man’ Chris Hawkins

“But coaching Wildcat baseball … that was really out of my routine not to do it last year,” he said.

West has a 518-215 record in Hawkins’ tenure with 10 regional championships and eight Big 12 Conference titles, earning him a spot in the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He is invested in the program in every way, which explains why he was a sniffling, blubbering mess on March 13, 2020 when he stood before his players.

“He was very emotional when we got the news,” said Tompkins, a catcher and third baseman. “It was really tough for him. It was kind of like we all got hit hard so we didn’t really know what to say to each other. It was like, ‘Wow. This is our last practice of the year.’ ”

Soon after, the players put together a video for Hawkins. Later in the spring, the underclassmen organized a car parade to honor the seniors, with more than 30 cars passing in front of each senior’s house. They also drove past Hawkins’ house.

It all touched the heart of a coach who can be tough and demanding. He knows that. He also knows COVID-19 has created a unique atmosphere among his players.