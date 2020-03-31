Kindred: No regrets for former LeRoy all-stater Matt Chastain now that his basketball career at Illinois State is done

“I think a lot of people close to me would say this is not how I wanted this to go, not the decision I wanted to make, but it was more of a smart decision for my future.”

A regular on the ISU Honor Roll, Chastain is a smart guy. He is on course to graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in professional accounting in May 2021.

He is hopeful this recent “smart decision” will help him avoid physical problems “10, 20, 30 years down the road.”

That doesn’t make it easy.

“Obviously I would love to continue playing and I really wanted to,” he said.

His role next year will be to mentor young players entering the program, help them “get acclimated to ISU and to college life.” He seeks to set a good example off the court and lend advice during practice and games. He may even jump in and practice occasionally, saying the pain he has endured “came from the day to day grind.”

Two things work in Chastain’s favor. Having been injured as much as he has, he has filled the role from time to time already. Secondly, he watched Madison Williams fill it splendidly after a knee problem made him a medical exemption.