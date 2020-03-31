Kindred: No regrets for former LeRoy all-stater Matt Chastain now that his basketball career at Illinois State is done

Matt Chastain played basketball the way you wish everyone would. He stepped in to take charges, went diving after loose balls, leaped high to wrestle for rebounds, hurtled his body out of bounds to rescue possessions.
It was an all-out, high-risk, go-for-broke style. In the end, he broke.
There is no joy in that for Chastain, the former LeRoy High School all-stater who hoped to play one final season at Illinois State. The good news?
There are no regrets.
The 6-foot-6 Chastain played the way he played until he couldn’t play any longer. There is honor in that.
His basketball journey ended one year from the finish line largely because of five knee surgeries: two at LeRoy, one as a freshman at Loyola University, two since transferring to ISU.
His career knee injury totals include two ACL tears and five meniscus tears (three in his left knee, two in his right). Two of the meniscus tears came concurrently with the ACL tears.
This past season, he also suffered a broken hand in preseason practice, battled back problems throughout, at one point getting an injection, and played in only 19 games.
Maybe if he had taken it easier on the court …
“I don’t think I could have changed my game consciously to switch it up,” Chastain said. “I kind of got myself into trouble playing the way I did, but that’s just how I knew how to play and it was how I was going to play.
“It would have been hard to change over the course of a summer going into my last season, or even trying to do it earlier in college.”
Chastain and teammate Taylor Bruninga (left foot injury) each will end their careers next year with a medical exemption. They will be part of the program but not play.
Chastain wasn’t thinking in those terms when ISU finished a 10-21 season in early March. Despite his physical problems, past and present, he said he “had every intention of playing next season.”
But …
“After I talked to the coaches and my parents and the trainer (John Munn), it was the smart decision (to stop playing),” Chastain said. “After all these knee surgeries, it kind of gets in your head after the third and the fourth and the fifth. It’s not a ‘why am I doing this?’ but it wears on you.
“I think a lot of people close to me would say this is not how I wanted this to go, not the decision I wanted to make, but it was more of a smart decision for my future.”
A regular on the ISU Honor Roll, Chastain is a smart guy. He is on course to graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in professional accounting in May 2021.
He is hopeful this recent “smart decision” will help him avoid physical problems “10, 20, 30 years down the road.”
That doesn’t make it easy.
“Obviously I would love to continue playing and I really wanted to,” he said.
His role next year will be to mentor young players entering the program, help them “get acclimated to ISU and to college life.” He seeks to set a good example off the court and lend advice during practice and games. He may even jump in and practice occasionally, saying the pain he has endured “came from the day to day grind.”
Two things work in Chastain’s favor. Having been injured as much as he has, he has filled the role from time to time already. Secondly, he watched Madison Williams fill it splendidly after a knee problem made him a medical exemption.
“I’ve been talking to him since I made the decision,” Chastain said. “I’ll stay in contact with him so he can kind of help walk me through it. He did things right off the court, did things right on the court when he was there. I learned a lot from him.”
Young players could have learned plenty from watching Chastain. At LeRoy, in particular, he is the player to emulate, the gold standard in a community he loves.
The Pantagraph area scoring leader three years in a row, he led the Panthers to the Class 1A state title as a senior in 2016. He was magnificent during that run, especially in a 58-50 super-sectional win over Newark at Redbird Arena.
Chastain was 9 of 10 from the field, scored 23 points and had seven rebounds.
Then came halftime.
By the final buzzer, he was 14 of 17 with 34 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. That weekend, LeRoy won its only state championship at Peoria.
It is his most cherished basketball memory.
“Obviously my college career didn’t go the way I wanted being injured, but I think almost no matter what happened in college, that’s something I would have held up there,” Chastain said. “LeRoy has always been extremely supportive of me and I’m proud of where I came from.
“Just to be able to experience that … all the people from LeRoy who were there and my closest friends growing up, all of us doing that together, I mean, I think that would have been really hard to recreate in any other situation.”
Well said. And well done.
Chastain did it his way, the right way.
What’s to regret?
PHOTOS: ISU's Matt Chastain and Taylor Bruninga
