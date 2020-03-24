Kindred: Remembering a cousin who has passed

The coronavirus has a grip that continues to tighten. When it will loosen is anyone’s guess, so we do what we have to do. We adjust and stay at home in the name of safety … ours and everyone else’s.
Monday, the grip felt stronger than at any point since this all began. It wasn’t a matter of being restless or bored or stir crazy, though those are sure to come. On this day, the issue was closure.
Twenty miles south of my driveway, my first cousin was being laid to rest in our native Atlanta. Roger Kindred was 67 and his death was not related to the coronavirus. Another illness took him from us.
Yet, the coronavirus had a direct impact on how the Kindreds— there are a lot of us — said goodbye. Or more accurately, how we didn’t.
That will have to come later, at a memorial service which, hopefully, can happen this summer. Monday, the virus outbreak limited his private funeral to 16 people, pallbearers included.
To put that number in perspective, my father was one of eight children. It was a large family that provided me and my siblings with 16 first cousins on the Kindred side. We all grew close because our parents were close, in distance and every way that matters.
Roger was the third of those 16 first cousins to pass away. In any other circumstance, we would have been there in force to pay respects and lend support to his sister and our cousin, Judy Schulthes, and her husband, Dave.
The reality is ours is among many families having to put visitations, public funerals and closure on hold. You hear and read about such things and feel empathy. Experience it and you feel sad, empty.
What does this have to do with sports? Nothing really, unless you count that Roger, like most Kindreds, was born and raised in a St. Louis Cardinals family. He dabbled in sports, enjoyed following them, but never aspired to be a star athlete.
Sometime early on he was given the nickname “Pudge” for his physique. It stuck, and that oddly took some heat off the first cousin six grades behind him. For most of my grade school years, yours truly was pudgier than “Pudge” ever was.
Even Monday would have been too late to thank him for carrying that burden. Still, it was strange not being there.
In the family we called him Roger and his ride through life was not always smooth. He had some demons (don’t we all?) and some of his hard times were self-inflicted. He was the first to tell you that.
Ironically, his ride was smoothest when he was behind the wheel of a semi as an over-the-road truck driver. He found happiness and stability in that, maybe even some peace on those long stretches of highway.
Sit next to him at a family reunion and he typically had a story or joke to share and was quick to laugh … the hearty kind where the shoulders and stomach shake in unison. That never seemed to change and there is triumph in staying true to who you are.
In sports we have been caught up in what the coronavirus has taken away: the conclusion of winter seasons, canceling spring seasons in their infancy, robbing college seniors of their final opportunity to compete and walk on stage to receive their diplomas.
All of those things involve closure and are difficult to accept. The emptiness those athletes feel became a little clearer Monday.
Roger Kindred preferred to keep things relaxed and simple, so much that before he died he requested those attending his services be dressed casually. Thus, among those 16 people at his funeral, many were in blue jeans, pallbearers included.
He was a blue jeans kind of guy. His cousins knew that about him and one day, hopefully this summer, we will gather to celebrate him, give him a full-scale family sendoff.
For now, we must stay safe and be patient.
And wait for the coronavirus to loosen its grip.
