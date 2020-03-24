Kindred: Remembering a cousin who has passed

The reality is ours is among many families having to put visitations, public funerals and closure on hold. You hear and read about such things and feel empathy. Experience it and you feel sad, empty.

What does this have to do with sports? Nothing really, unless you count that Roger, like most Kindreds, was born and raised in a St. Louis Cardinals family. He dabbled in sports, enjoyed following them, but never aspired to be a star athlete.

Sometime early on he was given the nickname “Pudge” for his physique. It stuck, and that oddly took some heat off the first cousin six grades behind him. For most of my grade school years, yours truly was pudgier than “Pudge” ever was.

Even Monday would have been too late to thank him for carrying that burden. Still, it was strange not being there.

In the family we called him Roger and his ride through life was not always smooth. He had some demons (don’t we all?) and some of his hard times were self-inflicted. He was the first to tell you that.

Ironically, his ride was smoothest when he was behind the wheel of a semi as an over-the-road truck driver. He found happiness and stability in that, maybe even some peace on those long stretches of highway.