Kindred: Remembering the smile of Gibson City's 'Slammin Sammy Johnson'

My hometown has a smile that rises above the rest. It is painted on the water tower at the south end of Atlanta, visible from nearby Interstate 55.
Gibson City had a signature smile as well. Sam Johnson’s wasn’t on a water tower, yet stood as a town treasure. It was the first thing people noticed about him. Now, it is how they will remember him.
Johnson, 26, a former multisport athlete at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School, died late last week in a car accident. For his visitation on Wednesday, the family has asked attendees to wear their favorite sports teams’ or Hawaiian shirt attire … something casual to honor Johnson’s spirit.
And, yes, that smile.
It is difficult to smile in the face of tragedy. Along with his parents, siblings and legion of friends, Johnson leaves behind an unborn son. His fiancee, Kaleigh Small, is due in May.
Tragedy doesn’t seem a strong enough word. Yet, while hearts ache and tears flow, the smile is indelible. It represents who Johnson was as a son, brother, cousin, teammate, classmate, coworker and would-be husband/father.
“It was about as contagious a smile as there was,” said his GCMS basketball coach, Ryan Tompkins. “It just lit up the room.”
If there was no room, the great outdoors would do. There was a disarming quality to that toothy grin, even in the midst of an intense football practice or on a Friday game night.
Mike Allen has had a lot of players in his lengthy tenure as GCMS football coach. None has lightened his mood quite like Johnson.
“He had a smile where even if he had done something wrong, he put that smile on his face and you’re like, ‘Sam …,’” Allen said. “He was kind to everyone. I don’t think he had any enemies. He was funny and just a neat kid to be around.
“Even though he was ornery, he was a great kid.”
He also could play.
In football, he was a starting tight end and also saw time as a defensive end. In basketball, he was a steady force inside at a time the Falcons took some lumps. In baseball, he was a pitcher and infielder who as a sophomore was a regular on a conference championship team.
“A very gifted athlete,” Allen called him. “It was a natural gift, and boy was he good.”
Away from sports, many got to know him as the friendly face who would greet them at Monical’s in Gibson City. He also worked at Colmac Coil in Paxton.
Still, he was a GCMS guy at heart. The 2012 grad kept in contact with Allen, Tompkins and baseball coach Dustin White, who said any time he saw Johnson, “He always said 'hi.' and always referred to me as coach. He just wanted to stay involved in the program and he cared about it.”
Not long ago, Johnson asked Allen and Tompkins he could list them as job references. He also had reached out about helping a former teammate who was ill.
“That’s the type of guy he was. He was looking out for others,” Allen said.
While baseball was his passion, especially the Cubs, Johnson still dabbled in basketball. He played in a rec league in Paxton and in recent months talked hoops with Tompkins.
“He was asking basketball questions, some strategy stuff,” Tompkins said. “Whatever he got into, he was all in. He really got after it.”
That was especially true of the Cubs. White also is a Cubs fan, creating a natural bond with Johnson.
White learned of Johnson’s Cubs love long before coaching him in high school. White was a teacher at GCMS Elementary School and had Johnson in third grade.
His favorite player was then-Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa. Seizing an opportunity, Johnson borrowed a nickname from Sosa.
“He always referenced himself as ‘Slammin’ Sammy,’” White said. “He would have his Cubs gear on and he was ‘Slammin’ Sammy Johnson.’”
The accompanying smile was ear to ear. It’s what he did, who he was.
And how he’ll be remembered.
