Kindred: Remembering the smile of Gibson City's 'Slammin Sammy Johnson'

“A very gifted athlete,” Allen called him. “It was a natural gift, and boy was he good.”

Away from sports, many got to know him as the friendly face who would greet them at Monical’s in Gibson City. He also worked at Colmac Coil in Paxton.

Still, he was a GCMS guy at heart. The 2012 grad kept in contact with Allen, Tompkins and baseball coach Dustin White, who said any time he saw Johnson, “He always said 'hi.' and always referred to me as coach. He just wanted to stay involved in the program and he cared about it.”

Not long ago, Johnson asked Allen and Tompkins he could list them as job references. He also had reached out about helping a former teammate who was ill.

“That’s the type of guy he was. He was looking out for others,” Allen said.

While baseball was his passion, especially the Cubs, Johnson still dabbled in basketball. He played in a rec league in Paxton and in recent months talked hoops with Tompkins.

“He was asking basketball questions, some strategy stuff,” Tompkins said. “Whatever he got into, he was all in. He really got after it.”

That was especially true of the Cubs. White also is a Cubs fan, creating a natural bond with Johnson.