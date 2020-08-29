Kindred: ‘Special moment’: Brian Ehresman walks sister, Rebekah, down the aisle

There was a sense this would be emotional, and Brian Ehresman took to Twitter the morning of the wedding. His tweet read in part: “How does someone walk their little sister down the aisle without crying? Will take any advice.”

So how did it go?

“I got a little teary eyed,” he said. “It was a lot of emotion, a lot of pride for me and also a way to remember our dad. We wished he could be doing it, but glad that I was able to do it.”

While vows were exchanged at a church in Gridley, many of the wedding photos were taken at Barry Ehresman’s nearby farm. It was another way to “make his memory be a part of the day as much as possible,” Rebekah said.

No doubt he smiled down on them. Likely, he has done that a lot since his death at age 57. A former active member of the El Paso-Gridley Booster Club, he thoroughly enjoyed watching his children’s activities.

He would be proud that all have earned college degrees, with Jen recently securing her bachelor’s from Illinois State and now pursuing her master’s. Brian and Rebekah already have master’s degrees from ISU, where their mother, the former Beth Landes, was a basketball star in the 1980s.