Kindred: ‘Special moment’: Brian Ehresman walks sister, Rebekah, down the aisle

We’re used to seeing Brian Ehresman and his sister, Rebekah, run down a court. Earlier this month, they walked down an aisle.
All due respect to running, the walk was better.
Former basketball standouts at El Paso-Gridley High School and in college — Brian a three-year starter and captain at Greenville, Rebekah a three-time team MVP at Illinois Wesleyan — they shared a hustling, team-first approach.
They were in lockstep in style of play. On Aug. 8, they locked arms for a walk that said everything about who they are and what they mean to one another.
Rebekah Ehresman added the last name Mounce that day, marrying former EPG and Bradley University star golfer Michael Mounce. Walking her to the altar was older brother Brian, who called it “a special moment.”
Here’s why.
Brian Ehresman was “filling in” for their father, Barry, who died of cancer in October 2009. Brian was 15, Rebekah 13 and their sister, Jen, 11. Eleven years later, his spirit walked with them.
“While Brian was walking me down, I think we both knew it was on behalf of my dad,” Rebekah said. “Obviously, one thing every individual wants is to have their dad walk them down the aisle.
“To have Brian get to do that, it was special for him and it was special for me because he has been such a huge part of my life and part of any success that I’ve had.”
There was a sense this would be emotional, and Brian Ehresman took to Twitter the morning of the wedding. His tweet read in part: “How does someone walk their little sister down the aisle without crying? Will take any advice.”
So how did it go?
“I got a little teary eyed,” he said. “It was a lot of emotion, a lot of pride for me and also a way to remember our dad. We wished he could be doing it, but glad that I was able to do it.”
While vows were exchanged at a church in Gridley, many of the wedding photos were taken at Barry Ehresman’s nearby farm. It was another way to “make his memory be a part of the day as much as possible,” Rebekah said.
No doubt he smiled down on them. Likely, he has done that a lot since his death at age 57. A former active member of the El Paso-Gridley Booster Club, he thoroughly enjoyed watching his children’s activities.
He would be proud that all have earned college degrees, with Jen recently securing her bachelor’s from Illinois State and now pursuing her master’s. Brian and Rebekah already have master’s degrees from ISU, where their mother, the former Beth Landes, was a basketball star in the 1980s.
The game remains a big part of their lives. Brian, 26, is in his fourth year with the Illinois State women’s basketball program and second as video coordinator. Rebekah, 24, is in her third year as an assistant coach with the IWU women.
Brian Ehresman relishes working in the same town as his sisters and sees them often. He took on a new role in the family after his father died, making Rebekah and Jen his priority.
“As far as my presence, I tried to be around a lot and tried to be supportive,” he said. “I’m not really a confrontational person. I’m pretty calm most of the time. The one thing that could set me off is if someone said something about my sisters.”
Have they noticed? You bet.
Rebekah said he has been in their corner so long, “It’s hard to remember a time when he wasn’t protective and concerned for Jen and I.”
“He’s always been there when we needed him,” she added. “He’s kind of the first person we call when we need something. He drops everything for us.
“I’m sure a lot of that is because Dad isn’t here and he’s assumed more responsibility. We are really blessed with his protection and just his love for us.”
Rebekah calls her brother “my mentor” and “somebody I can confide in.” He has helped her through some down times, providing perspective.
“Often it’s me venting to him about something that’s frustrated me and it’s him redirecting my anger and frustration and reminding me that whatever I’m upset about is not a big deal,” she said.
Sounds like a person well-qualified to walk a bride down the aisle. This week, Jen Ehresman posted a photo on Twitter of her siblings making the walk, calling it “EVERYTHING.”
Brian Ehresman retweeted the post and wrote, “Can’t wait to do the same thing for you.”
It will be emotional. He’ll be teary eyed. And Dad will be smiling.
Every step of the way.
