Kindred: Surprise! Ex-players honor former BHS, Octavia coach Ralph Sackett

Ralph Sackett wasn’t much for surprises during his coaching days. He believed a calculated, disciplined approach was best, particularly on a basketball court.
While other teams relied on something called a fastbreak, Sackett’s style was to slow the game down, work methodically for a good shot, play tight defense.
Players interested in deviating from the system sat next to Sackett. The rest played a low-risk, high-percentage game free of frills and, yes, surprises.
There was irony, then, on Saturday when Sackett’s former players surprised him with a gathering on the patio of Schooners in Bloomington.
“I was totally surprised,” Sackett said. “It means everything.”
Sackett was brought to Schooners under the guise of having lunch with a longtime friend. Instead, he walked into a patio of ex-players celebrating a coach who was 61-44 at Bloomington High School from 1968-72, including a 22-6 season in 1970-71 and a regional championship in 1971-72.
He also coached cross country at BHS, with some of his former runners on hand, and prior to BHS had an 84-14 run as basketball coach at Octavia from 1961-65, highlighted by two McLean County Tournament titles and three regional crowns.
Now 82, Sackett deals with Parkinson’s disease. For those honoring him Saturday, he will always be the young, dedicated coach who provided a blueprint for life after high school.
“The biggest thing I got from him was if you work together as a team and have a plan and are committed to it, you’ll be more successful than if you’re an individual,” said Roger Nelson, a retired insurance man who played for Sackett at BHS and organized Saturday’s event.
“I took that to the business world. Sometimes you face problems or issues and you say, ‘If we’re all on the same team and we know we’re doing the right thing and we have a prescribed goal, we’ll get there.’”
The staying power of Sackett’s message is impressive considering this: he left coaching at only 34 years old. He resigned from BHS in 1972 to become a loan officer at Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan (later Champion Federal). It was the start of a successful second career in the banking/financial industry.
In addition to Octavia and BHS, his first career included stops at Reddick and Granite City high schools and one year as baseball coach at Washington (Mo.) University.
Sackett also spent two summers as head coach of the Bloomington American Legion Post 56 baseball team. Among his players was Jim Crews, a University High School basketball star who went on to play at Indiana and have a long, successful coaching career.
“I thought he was tremendous in so many ways,” Crews said. “He had very high standards for us. He had boundaries. You’re not going to go outside those boundaries. His yes meant yes and his no meant no, so that made it easier.
“He made sure you understood the intellectual part of the game. He also empowered us. He educated us on how it worked, but when it was time to play, he let you play. He didn’t micromanage you.”
Before he was a coach, Sackett was a third baseman at Illinois Wesleyan. Next to him was shortstop Dennie Bridges, who later became an IWU legend as the Titans’ longtime basketball coach and athletic director.
Sackett was a year head of Bridges, graduating in 1960, and a career .314 hitter with the Titans.
“He had an injury that kind of messed up his shoulder,” Bridges said. “It kept him from maybe being a pro prospect.”
Sackett did not play basketball at IWU. Bridges recalls his friend going out for basketball as a freshman, but was redirected by Jack Horenberger, the Titans’ basketball and baseball coach at the time.
“Coach Horenberger, who knew him as a baseball player, told him to go back to class and be ready for baseball season,” Bridges said.
When Sackett got into basketball as a coach, his style was much different than the fast-paced game preferred by Horenberger and Bridges.
Bridges described Sackett’s approach as “methodical, slowdown.” He attributed it to Sackett’s upbringing in Southern Illinois (Collinsville), where teams in that era played “strategy basketball where everything was slow and nobody makes mistakes.”
“I don’t think Ralph ever saw a fastbreak that he liked,” Bridges added.
Dennis Kagel can attest. He played for Sackett at Octavia and later for Bridges at IWU. In Kagel’s three years on the Octavia varsity, the Rockets were 68-6.
They played Sackett’s way and it worked.
“The No. 1 thing that comes to mind is discipline, and I’m not talking about military discipline,” Kagel said. “I’m just talking about discipline to do the right thing on the court, off the court, how you behaved, playing hard and recognizing that everybody has a role.”
His impact at Octavia is illustrated by the fact Kagel and several of his former teammates plan to visit Sackett beginning Thursday in Frankfort, Ky. He has a home there and in Naples, Fla.
Their former coach still plays golf and goes fishing.
“I just caught the biggest walleye I’ve ever caught in my life,” Sackett said, smiling. “It was in our little lake up in Wisconsin.”
Saturday was about catching up … for Sackett and those who competed for him.
“We did win a few games, but I have a lot of my kids who were on my teams who didn’t play a lot that are here,” Sackett said, the smile widening. “This is absolutely terrific.”
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!