Kindred: Surprise! Ex-players honor former BHS, Octavia coach Ralph Sackett

“The biggest thing I got from him was if you work together as a team and have a plan and are committed to it, you’ll be more successful than if you’re an individual,” said Roger Nelson, a retired insurance man who played for Sackett at BHS and organized Saturday’s event.

“I took that to the business world. Sometimes you face problems or issues and you say, ‘If we’re all on the same team and we know we’re doing the right thing and we have a prescribed goal, we’ll get there.’”

The staying power of Sackett’s message is impressive considering this: he left coaching at only 34 years old. He resigned from BHS in 1972 to become a loan officer at Bloomington Federal Savings and Loan (later Champion Federal). It was the start of a successful second career in the banking/financial industry.

In addition to Octavia and BHS, his first career included stops at Reddick and Granite City high schools and one year as baseball coach at Washington (Mo.) University.

Sackett also spent two summers as head coach of the Bloomington American Legion Post 56 baseball team. Among his players was Jim Crews, a University High School basketball star who went on to play at Indiana and have a long, successful coaching career.