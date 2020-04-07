Kindred: Tearing down childhood home brings back a flood of memories

It was where so many “home games” played out. Nestled on the west edge of Atlanta, it was a farmhouse that butted up against the city limits. Its sizable lot was a perfect venue for pickup baseball games in an era that was a thing.

Dialing up friends on the homestead’s black rotary phone frequently led to an invasion of bikes, bats and gloves. The games were spirited, lengthy and, on occasion, caught in a race against darkness.

Fly balls into the cornfield were home runs and potential walk-offs, depending on that day’s supply of baseballs. Some were lost until fall, when the combine ran over them or ran them through during harvest.

A utility pole near home plate quickly became a target for on-deck “warmup” swings. In time the pole wore down from the repeated bashing and had to be replaced. It led to a stern suggestion from the ballpark’s owner … i.e., my dad: No more hitting the pole.

There were times the lawn also served as a bullpen … dad sitting on a bucket at one end, an aspiring youth pitcher firing away from the other. Fastballs sometimes found his shin. Would-be curveballs often bounced two feet in front the home plate he had made out of an extra piece of wood.