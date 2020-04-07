Kindred: Tearing down childhood home brings back a flood of memories

In the midst of a stay-at-home order, home has gone away. Irony never takes a day off.
It is not the current home, mind you. That one is up and running, serving as defense against the coronavirus.
Instead, home as we — my sister, brother, me — once knew it is a memory. A victim of age and outdated wiring, etc., the house we grew up in was torn down Monday.
That was our choice. Getting it up to code would have been challenging, expensive. Tearing it down was a better alternative.
So yes, the decision was sensible.
You find yourself repeating that when, in an afternoon, a living room becomes rubble. “It’s the right thing,” the voice inside says. “The best thing.”
My brother was there when the walls came down. If they could talk, they would tell a tale of parents who provided a warm and loving environment. They also could speak to the occasional wayward exploits of the younger occupants.
Maybe it’s best they couldn’t talk.
What can be said is it was a great place to call home and sports were always part of the fabric, no matter the carpet and curtains.
It was where so many “home games” played out. Nestled on the west edge of Atlanta, it was a farmhouse that butted up against the city limits. Its sizable lot was a perfect venue for pickup baseball games in an era that was a thing.
Dialing up friends on the homestead’s black rotary phone frequently led to an invasion of bikes, bats and gloves. The games were spirited, lengthy and, on occasion, caught in a race against darkness.
Fly balls into the cornfield were home runs and potential walk-offs, depending on that day’s supply of baseballs. Some were lost until fall, when the combine ran over them or ran them through during harvest.
A utility pole near home plate quickly became a target for on-deck “warmup” swings. In time the pole wore down from the repeated bashing and had to be replaced. It led to a stern suggestion from the ballpark’s owner … i.e., my dad: No more hitting the pole.
There were times the lawn also served as a bullpen … dad sitting on a bucket at one end, an aspiring youth pitcher firing away from the other. Fastballs sometimes found his shin. Would-be curveballs often bounced two feet in front the home plate he had made out of an extra piece of wood.
He never complained, patiently retrieving the ball. He made the sacrifice, providing a life lesson without saying a word. A lefty, he went so far as to secure a left-handed catcher’s mitt from somewhere in Bloomington.
That’s why Monday mattered.
It was where as a 5- or 6-year-old, yours truly would play a game of baseball with only a bat and an imagination. The St. Louis Cardinals, the ballpark owner’s favorite team, were always involved. Their batting stances were copied, their exploits announced Harry Caray-style.
The word from the stands, i.e., my mom looking out the window, was that the games also included arguments with the umpire. And, always, the Cardinals won.
It was the place where a pole and a hoop on a gravel driveway seemed like the ultimate basketball arena. Shots went up day and night, thanks to a flood light installed by the driveway’s owner. Occasionally he would join in, tossing up two-handed set shots that were the rage in his youth.
They looked strange, but that was OK. Looking back, it was terrific.
There was a lot of that Monday … peeking into the past with an eye on the present. The living room walls needed to come down. So did the garage, the kitchen, all of it.
There is a finality to that and, thus, a twinge of sadness. Yet, while the wood and windows are gone, the pulse of the place beats on.
That’s what mattered Monday. And every day to follow.
