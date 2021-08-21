Kindred: Tim Siegworth’s final game of catch with dad? It came at the Field of Dreams

What does it mean to play catch with your dad? For one, that he is making time for you. Also, that he is patient … understanding that every throw will not be belt high, or even within reach. He retrieves the errant ones, provides tips on how to avoid them.

Whether it’s five minutes, 15 or a half hour, it’s just you and him, connected by the love of a game and melodic pops of a mitt.

Mine came in front of our house, him wearing a left-handed catcher’s mitt, me a right-handed Rawlings glove. Typically. he was in baggy Oshkosh jeans and a pale blue work shirt, a seed corn cap on his head. It was either at the end of a long day on the farm or a few minutes after lunch.

Pop, pop, pop, pop. You hoped it would go on forever.

The only regret? Not knowing when it ended. That is, not remembering the last time we traded throws from 50, 60, 70 feet apart.

Tim Siegworth doesn’t have to wonder. He recalls the last game of catch with his father, Loren. They were 60 feet, 6 inches apart … Tim on the mound, his father at home plate.

They weren’t aware it would be the last time, but that’s OK. When your final game of catch comes on the Field of Dreams, little else matters.

Tim Siegworth, a former Illinois Wesleyan standout pitcher and the Titans’ longtime pitching coach, had driven his parents to the Des Moines area to visit relatives. On the way back to Normal, they stopped near Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams, site of the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner.

It was circa 2005 and Loren Siegworth was “79, 80 years old,” his son said.

“My dad and I took our gloves along,” Tim said. “He was not an athlete, but he would play catch with me or shoot hoops with me after he worked hard all day.

“He said (at the Field of Dreams), ‘Let’s play catch.’ I was like, ‘OK.’”

The left-handed Tim Siegworth took the mound. Rather than try to recreate the velocity that led to a 16-3 record and 2.85 earned run average in his IWU career, he tossed softly to his father.

“He was on blood thinners,” Siegworth said. “We got done and he took off his old, ratty glove that he played industrial softball with in the 40s and 50s. His hand was just black from bruising. I was like, ‘Dad, I didn’t throw that hard.’ He said, ‘No big deal.’”

The bruising would go away in time. The memory of what just occurred would endure.

Knowing his son collected memorabilia, Loren Siegworth asked for the ball they used and, while still on site, got an autograph from Don Lansing, owner of the Field of Dreams farm at the time.

It all came rushing back to Tim Siegworth last week when the Chicago White Sox faced his beloved New York Yankees in Major League Baseball’s first Field of Dreams game. It was played on a field built next to the smaller, original field.

Loren Siegworth died in 2010 at 85. His son could close his eyes and see dad at that famous home plate, ratty glove and all.

“It brings a tear to my eye almost right now,” Tim Siegworth, 66, said this week. “I had envisioned playing catch in the street out in front of the house like we used to for my 50th birthday. But it ended up that last time was in fact at the Field of Dreams.

“It’s even more special. Playing catch in the street wouldn’t have been nearly as monumental as that.”

The Siegworths lived on Livingston Drive in Normal. Young Tim would hop a fence and play baseball and/or basketball all day at Oakdale School.

He fell in love with the Yankees as a boy when Roger Maris set the MLB home run record in 1961. When it was announced the Yankees would be playing in the first Field of Dreams game, he longed to be there.

Then he did some research.

“I checked and the last time I looked they were bidding on tickets at $15,000,” he said. “I was like, ‘That’s too much.’”

So after attending Yankees’ games at Kansas City on Aug. 9-11, he settled in front of his TV on Aug. 12 to watch a terrific Field of Dreams game won by the White Sox on a Tim Anderson walk-off home run, 9-8.

He envied those who were in Dyersville, and thought of the time he and his father were there.

“I miss him every day,” he said.

They are together in spirit. The bruises are gone. The melody plays on.

Pop, pop, pop, pop.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

