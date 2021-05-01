Kindred: Umpire crunch has games ‘on the line’ before they start

You hear it often in sports: “The game is on the line.” It might be a free throw in the final seconds, a late Hail Mary pass into the end zone, a 3-2 count with two outs and the winning run at third.
Broadcasters inch closer to the microphone and remind us: “The game is on the line here.”
Circumstances have changed this spring. More games are on the line than ever, and it’s happening earlier than ever.
How early?
The game hasn’t started. It’s very existence is on the line.
A shortage of officials — old news in the grand scheme — has become even more dire. Saturday was a good example. LeRoy and Ridgeview had to scramble to find umpires for home varsity baseball games. As of Friday afternoon, they had found one each.
So for LeRoy’s doubleheader against Oakwood and Ridgeview’s single game versus Champaign Judah Christian, an umpire was hired to work solo … that is, make calls at every base in addition to calling balls and strikes.
The unexpected happened at LeRoy. COVID-19 issues at another school forced a cancellation and freed up an umpire to take the second slot at LeRoy. Panthers' coach Wayne Meyer was unaware until two umpires showed up Saturday morning, a pleasant surprise.
At Ridgeview, the game was played with one umpire.
Ideal?
Hardly, but …
“Otherwise, we’d have to cancel the game,” Ridgeview athletic director Jake Kennedy said.
No one wants that, which is why Meyer, one of the all-time good guys in his profession, preaches patience to his players and, at times, to himself in regard to having one umpire.
“You have to be patient because they are going to be out of position on some calls,” Meyer said. “There’s nothing you can do unless you decide you don’t want to play.
“We just want to play. I think everyone has to understand where they’re at and that they’re going to give their best effort. At times they may get the call wrong, but it’s awfully tough when you’re covering every aspect of the game.”
That in mind, umpires working games by themselves are being rewarded financially. LeRoy typically pays $55 per game per umpire. Thus, a doubleheader with two umpires comes to $110 per ump and $220 total.
Had one umpire handled both games Saturday, he would have received both checks.
“If there’s one umpire, they’re doubling their pay, which ends up being a nice payday, but they’re earning it having to take care of two games, one person,” Meyer said. “That’s asking a lot of someone.”
Saturday’s start times were adjusted at LeRoy and Ridgeview. Both were moved up to 9 a.m. to enable an umpire to get to games elsewhere later in the day.
“There will not be a lack of work for people who want to work right now,” Kennedy said of umpires. “It (baseball) is not the only sport. I know our assignor for wrestling in this area has said it’s been hard to find wrestling officials because some of those guys are baseball umpires and some are track starters.
“You have three major sports going on at the same time. It’s hard.”
A revised IHSA calendar caused by COVID-19 delays has resulted in condensed sports seasons overlapping or running simultaneously. Another factor in the shortage is that some officials opted not to work this spring because of COVID-19.
Also, baseball/softball teams are scheduling as many games as possible after having last season canceled by the virus, and the proliferation of youth travel baseball and softball games has added to the umpire crunch.
By the time the IHSA determined in January there would be high school baseball/softball seasons, some umpires had booked youth travel games.
“We’re all fighting for the same people,” Kennedy said.
The Heart of Illinois Conference athletic directors solicited the help of officials assignors Rob Ort for baseball and Chad Worthington for softball. Kennedy said that has helped ease the burden of finding umpires, but anticipates Saturday’s home game will not be the last with one umpire.
The lone umpire Saturday was to be paid more than for a typical game, in part to “entice him” to come, Kennedy said. That is a reality this spring for athletic directors.
In the long term, the hope is life will be back to normal, or much closer to normal, by next spring. Kennedy said the IHSA also is seeking to recruit umpires.
“They sent something out and I put it out to our student body … they’re offering two free registrations for high school students who want to get into umpiring,” Kennedy said. “They’re trying to get young people out there because it is an older population.”
The need for umpires was illustrated in an email sent to umpires Friday morning. A list of baseball games needing umpires included two for Friday afternoon.
Also on the list were 11 on Saturday … a mix of high school games at all levels and youth travel games. Most were doubleheaders. There also were eight openings for Monday games.
Asked if this is the most difficult season to find umpires in his 25 years at LeRoy, Meyer replied, “I would say yes.”
“We’re not too far into it to see how it plays out all year, but typically if push comes to shove you always could find one,” Meyer said. “I’m not sure this year if that’s going to be the case. I think that (canceling games) is definitely going to happen throughout the area.”