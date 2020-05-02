Kindred: Umpires, officials taking a hit, too, with no games

On the financial side, Bloodworth said losing games this spring, and potentially in the summer and fall, will have an impact. However, his bigger concern is for umpires who “count on the money to pay bills.”

“I don’t want to say I do it for the money, and most umpires don’t,” he said. “But yet, who are we kidding? Yeah, we do, because it does come in handy. There are just some guys who are worse off than others.”

The upside in all of this is it could help alleviate the shortage of Illinois High School Association registered officials.

While there are no games to officiate currently, when sports return there may be more people looking to make money because of the economic hit from the coronavirus.

“You don’t do it for the money, but yeah, that’s certainly part of it,” said veteran area baseball umpire Tim Griffin. “They’ve done some studies and typically when the economy goes down, umpire numbers go up. If they (new officials) stay with it, that would be great.”

Griffin had booked about 30 dates this spring. He also typically works some summer tournaments and the junior high state tournament in the fall.

What does he miss?