Kindred: Umpires, officials taking a hit, too, with no games

Officiating varsity baseball and softball in Central Illinois typically pays $50 to $55 per game. It is not a sole source of financial stability, particularly with postponements from fickle spring weather.
Yet, for Ray Donald and others, the money is an important supplement to other income. By wiping out spring sports, the coronavirus has been a blow to area officials.
Like Donald, many had booked a full schedule of games. That is, lined up contests nearly every day of the spring season, realizing some would be nixed by weather.
But this? No games at all?
“It’s a significant hit when you’re not expecting it. Nobody expected this,” Donald said.
Retired from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Donald lives in Normal and typically umpires a hundred or more baseball/softball games in a spring. This year, his season ended after working a game on March 11.
Donald has been a sports official for 20 years, also working high school basketball. Asked if the spring cancellations have forced him to scramble financially, he replied, “Absolutely.”
“I lost my high school income and I do college softball and baseball as well, so I lost all of that,” Donald said. “That was rough. We’re independent contractors, so we can’t even claim unemployment right now.”
Donald also works a full schedule of softball and baseball games in the summer and in the junior high season in the fall. Those games are in doubt with the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
It is an unsettling time for Donald, who said, “I’m sure a lot of guys are in the same boat I’m in.”
One is Joe Powell, a retired computer technician from Normal who umpires high school baseball. He had scheduled a full slate of games this spring and booked a heavy load in the summer.
Like Donald, he also umpires on the junior high level in the fall. Powell is hopeful there will be games by then, but said, “You never know how the current situation is going to evolve.”
“My wife (Pam) and I both live on social security, so it (officiating income) is a nice supplement to that,” Powell said. “I do basketball too, but actually summer baseball is my bread and butter I guess you’d say. That’s where I live to survive through the winter.”
Powell misses more than paychecks. Normally he is involved in a couple of major-league baseball fantasy leagues and, he lamented, “That’s gone, too.”
“Baseball is really my life,” he said. “I love baseball.”
Doug Rutter’s passion is soccer. He officiates roughly 20 high school girls games each spring in addition to about 50 youth club contests.
Executive director of the Luther Oaks senior living community in Bloomington, Rutter also officiates adult summer league soccer and high school boys/college soccer in the fall. None of that is certain to occur this year.
“Usually the money I make (officiating) is money I just kind of blow on myself or do nice things for the family because I’m away (during the season),” Rutter said. “There are some purchases that I’ve pulled back on and some projects around the house that I’m going to hold off on.
“Luckily, it’s not part of my normal budget. But it’s a significant amount of money that isn’t there.”
Rutter, who lives in Normal, is in his 19th year as a soccer official. He misses seeing coaches he has gotten to know through the years, as well as players and fellow officials.
“I think the biggest thing is it’s just fun to see the kids compete,” Rutter said. “These are girls I’ve been refereeing since they were playing in U12 tournaments and through their high school careers.”
Bryan Bloodworth has a similar connection in baseball. The former Pantagraph sports editor began umpiring 10 years ago, including games in the youngest divisions.
Many of those players are now high school seniors.
“There were guys like Sean Shook, Cole Hernandez, Evan Hutson … a lot of guys at Normal West,” Bloodworth said. “Also Jimmy Butler at Tri-Valley and Nick Sharp at Bloomington. This was the class I started with in travel ball when they were 7, 8 years old.”
On the financial side, Bloodworth said losing games this spring, and potentially in the summer and fall, will have an impact. However, his bigger concern is for umpires who “count on the money to pay bills.”
“I don’t want to say I do it for the money, and most umpires don’t,” he said. “But yet, who are we kidding? Yeah, we do, because it does come in handy. There are just some guys who are worse off than others.”
The upside in all of this is it could help alleviate the shortage of Illinois High School Association registered officials.
While there are no games to officiate currently, when sports return there may be more people looking to make money because of the economic hit from the coronavirus.
“You don’t do it for the money, but yeah, that’s certainly part of it,” said veteran area baseball umpire Tim Griffin. “They’ve done some studies and typically when the economy goes down, umpire numbers go up. If they (new officials) stay with it, that would be great.”
Griffin had booked about 30 dates this spring. He also typically works some summer tournaments and the junior high state tournament in the fall.
What does he miss?
“Part of it is financial. But really, it’s the camaraderie and the relationships with other officials and there are a lot of coaches I enjoy being around,” he said. “Not all of them, but a lot.”
Likely Donald would agree, though at this point, any coach, player and game would be a relief.
“Hopefully things will get better for us,” he said. “That’s all we can pray for.”
Contact Randy Kindred at (309) 820-3402. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!