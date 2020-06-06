Kindred: We all should be teammates in fight against racism, injustice

There are perks to being a sportswriter. The one most frequently cited by non-sportswriters is, “You get in the games for free.” That qualifies, though not every game is a bargain. The flip side of “get in for free” is “stay for the whole game.”
Sometimes, if duty allowed, you would fork over the admission price to leave early. Duty is a stickler that way. It requires the full story of a game, regardless of the score.
There’s another perk to being a sportswriter. It is not mentioned nearly as often on the outside, or even within the ranks. But here’s the thing: the absolute best part of being a sportswriter is the wide cross section of people you meet.
Few aspects of life blur the lines between races and backgrounds like sports. In many cases, they make lines disappear. It is a wonderful thing.
On most teams — certainly the best ones — what matters is you are a teammate. That’s all. It overrides skin color, economics and life experiences. Everyone on the team pulls on the same uniform, shares a goal.
As a reporter, you see black athletes wrap their arms around white coaches, white athletes embrace black coaches, athletes who are black, white, Hispanic, Asian, etc., hug one another. In victory, the embraces are celebratory. After losses, they are conciliatory. Always, they are beautiful.
Now the bad news. And we don’t focus on this enough or, sadly, even acknowledge it. That is our fault, sportswriters or otherwise.
The hard truth is the unity/diversity of sports is a fleeting respite from a long-standing, deep-rooted problem. When the games, meets and practices are over, when seasons end, athletes and coaches resume lives with vastly different realities.
Those of color deal with prejudices and injustices that span centuries. It is not once in a while or in one city or another. It’s everywhere.
People who look like me don’t know what that’s like. We can’t pretend to know. We read about it or hear about it or, most recently, see it with our own eyes … a white police officer’s knee on a black man’s neck, snuffing out breath, life.
We were horrified. Still are. But we didn’t experience it, didn’t “live it.”
George Floyd lived it. Then he died from it. A former athlete, sports couldn’t save him on his final day. No longer a black man on a team, he was a black man in America.
That shouldn’t matter, but it does.
Sometimes it matters in a very public way. Floyd’s death was there for all to see, spawning a national push for social justice and to end police brutality against minorities. We have seen protests here and across the country. Some turned violent, but many have been peaceful, meaningful.
Young people have gotten involved. So have people of all races. Both suggest an understanding that this is not a Black America problem, it’s an America problem.
Sometimes being black matters in subtle ways. Howard Griffith, a former standout running back at the University of Illinois and a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, shared one example Thursday during an interview on WSCR Radio in Chicago.
Preparing for his freshman year at Illinois, Griffith and two other black players from Chicago were in a room with a U of I athletics staff member. Griffith said the staffer told them, “When you’re driving (to Champaign), make sure you have plenty of gas so you don’t have to stop anywhere south of Kankakee.”
Griffith later spoke of how he has had frequent conversations with his sons about taking precautions because of their race. He talked of how relieved he is every time he receives a text message or call from them saying they arrived safely at their destination.
“I’m tired of having to have those conversations,” Griffith said.
Laurence Holmes, a black midday host at WSCR, talked earlier in the week about being in a car with a white female friend in a Chicago suburb several years ago. When stopped by police, the officer asked the woman, “Are you in the car of your own free will?”
Imagine living under that kind of suspicion … every day, everywhere you go. Minorities don’t have the luxury of imagining it.
The rest of us do, but we don’t want to think about it. We’d rather dupe ourselves into believing racism is someone else’s fight, that stopping it is someone else’s responsibility.
George Floyd’s death has laid it at our feet, put the onus on all of us. That’s a good thing. A problem 400 years in the making cannot be solved by the voices/actions of a few. It will take a massive, unified movement centered on listening, reform and accountability.
A team effort, if you will.
Randy Kindred retired as sports editor after 42 years at the Pantagraph. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_kindred
