Kindred: We all should be teammates in fight against racism, injustice

Now the bad news. And we don’t focus on this enough or, sadly, even acknowledge it. That is our fault, sportswriters or otherwise.

The hard truth is the unity/diversity of sports is a fleeting respite from a long-standing, deep-rooted problem. When the games, meets and practices are over, when seasons end, athletes and coaches resume lives with vastly different realities.

Those of color deal with prejudices and injustices that span centuries. It is not once in a while or in one city or another. It’s everywhere.

People who look like me don’t know what that’s like. We can’t pretend to know. We read about it or hear about it or, most recently, see it with our own eyes … a white police officer’s knee on a black man’s neck, snuffing out breath, life.

We were horrified. Still are. But we didn’t experience it, didn’t “live it.”

George Floyd lived it. Then he died from it. A former athlete, sports couldn’t save him on his final day. No longer a black man on a team, he was a black man in America.

That shouldn’t matter, but it does.