Kindred: ‘Weird’ for All-Star week to be all quiet

This week typically has entailed producing feature stories on All-Stars in both sports, on both teams. That led to previews on each game and, of course, stories and photos on game nights.

Most recently, the partners and driving forces behind the games have been the Bloomington Normal Baseball Association and the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association. Their planning, manpower and generosity have been invaluable.

So yes, this is a weird week. Having retired as sports editor in March, many of the aforementioned duties would have fallen to someone else. Still, it is so odd to know diamonds are silent, dugouts are empty and there are no rosters to finalize.

We have gone from the crack of the bat to crickets in this “new normal,” the term applied to so many aspects of pandemic life. It’s new all right, but normal? It doesn’t feel like it.

The past two Pantagraph All-Star Baseball Games have been dandies … a 5-4 Intercity win last year, a 2-0 Area victory in 2018. The 2018 game, postponed by rain until Tuesday, resulted in an all-Big Ten Conference matchup of starting pitchers in Nathan Lavender of El Paso-Gridley (Illinois) and McCade Brown of Normal West (Indiana).