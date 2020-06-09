Kindred: ‘Weird’ for All-Star week to be all quiet

Historically, this has been a hectic week in The Pantagraph sports department. For 63 years, it has been the week leading to The Pantagraph All-Star Baseball Game, a contest that has withstood thunderstorms, postponements, venue changes and the occasional blowout.
One year it was rained out three times, yet even after Mother Nature went up 3-0, the game found a way to be played.
Traditionally, this week has meant making sure rosters were finalized, names and numbers were secured for the program, players were available for game night (particularly pitchers and catchers), umpires were set, etc.
For the past 26 years, the tasks were the same for The Pantagraph All-Star Softball Game, a terrific addition in the 1990s by then-sports editor Bryan Bloodworth.
Baseball kept its Sunday night slot on the weekend of the large-school state tournament. Softball settled into the next night, on Monday.
They have been showcases/rewards for seniors from the Intercity and Area who had outstanding springs. The games marked their final appearance in a high school uniform and, for many, the final time in any uniform.
The Pantagraph announced in late April the games were canceled this year. There was no choice, really, after the Illinois High School Association had to cancel spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week typically has entailed producing feature stories on All-Stars in both sports, on both teams. That led to previews on each game and, of course, stories and photos on game nights.
Most recently, the partners and driving forces behind the games have been the Bloomington Normal Baseball Association and the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association. Their planning, manpower and generosity have been invaluable.
So yes, this is a weird week. Having retired as sports editor in March, many of the aforementioned duties would have fallen to someone else. Still, it is so odd to know diamonds are silent, dugouts are empty and there are no rosters to finalize.
We have gone from the crack of the bat to crickets in this “new normal,” the term applied to so many aspects of pandemic life. It’s new all right, but normal? It doesn’t feel like it.
The past two Pantagraph All-Star Baseball Games have been dandies … a 5-4 Intercity win last year, a 2-0 Area victory in 2018. The 2018 game, postponed by rain until Tuesday, resulted in an all-Big Ten Conference matchup of starting pitchers in Nathan Lavender of El Paso-Gridley (Illinois) and McCade Brown of Normal West (Indiana).
Both were outstanding, with Lavender striking out eight in three scoreless innings and Brown fanning four in three perfect innings. The nine-inning game lasted a mere 2 hours, 8 minutes and was a throwback to when pitchers duels were a thing.
Last year’s one-run victory gave the Intercity a 38-25 advantage in the series. In softball, a 12-1 win left the Intercity with a 13-12-1 edge.
Losing the games to the coronavirus is a footnote to what was really lost this spring by high school athletes, seniors in particular. The season they worked toward throughout youth leagues, junior high and high school was stolen.
The Pantagraph All-Star Games are merely cappers for the games, experiences and seasons that truly matter. Yet, there is a place for celebrating a job well done. The All-Star games filled that role, allowing parents, grandparents, friends, classmates, townspeople, etc., to stand and cheer one last time.
My first Pantagraph All-Star Game experience came in the late 1960s, when as a youth my parents drove me to O’Neil Park to watch some hometown heroes from Atlanta High School play for the Area. It seemed like a Major League game through 10-year-old eyes.
It was a new experience and a “new normal” in regard to the game. This year is another.
The first was a lot better.
