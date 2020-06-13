Lauritson claims Lincoln Speedway feature victory

×
LINCOLN -- David Lauritson of Normal finished first in the hornets feature race late Friday at the Lincoln Speedway.
Eric Vanapeldoorn of Clinton took second.
Other feature winners were New Berlin's Jose Parga (pro late models), Andover's Donovan Lodge (modifieds), Andy Baugh of Mason City (midgets) and Cerro Gordo's Terry Reed (street stocks).
Randy Reinhardt
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
