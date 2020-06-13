You are the owner of this article.
Lauritson claims Lincoln Speedway feature victory
LINCOLN -- David Lauritson of Normal finished first in the hornets feature race late Friday at the Lincoln Speedway.

Eric Vanapeldoorn of Clinton took second.

Other feature winners were New Berlin's Jose Parga (pro late models), Andover's Donovan Lodge (modifieds), Andy Baugh of Mason City (midgets) and Cerro Gordo's Terry Reed (street stocks).

