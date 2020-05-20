Leyland got fired to manage back during his scouting tenure with Cardinals

Jim Leyland, having spent 11 years managing the Pittsburgh Pirates and two managing the Florida Marlins, winning a World Series in the process, quit after just one season guiding the Colorado Rockies in 1999. The Rockies were 72-90 and finished last in the National League Western Division and Leyland had had enough — of managing the Rockies and managing, in general.
“I left $4 million on the table,” said Leyland. “I couldn’t manage in that ball park. I admit it. I did a bad job. I could have gone back there and taken the money but it wasn’t right.”
So Leyland returned to his home in Pittsburgh, where he has lived for 35 years, most of those with his wife Katie.
“When I left (Colorado) I sincerely didn’t think that I would ever manage again,” said Leyland. But then old friends Tony La Russa and Walt Jocketty, the manager and general manager, respectively, of the Cardinals, called, and offered Leyland a part-time scouting position. He would watch all the National League teams come to Pittsburgh and would venture to Cleveland to see anything significant in the American League.
Leyland accepted the $50,000 a year offer, joking that, “I’ve taken the biggest pay cut in the history of baseball.”
Part of the deal also was to go to spring training and assist La Russa, who was the Chicago White Sox manager in the mid-1980s when Leyland was a coach.
Eventually, the fire to manage began to burn again.
“The first or second years with the Cardinals I didn’t even think about it,” said Leyland. “But, when I was around that atmosphere, it was very relaxed. I got to know the players a little and Tony and Walt included me a lot. I really felt at home.
“Along about the fourth year there, I started to think, ‘If there was a right situation, I’d like to (manage) again.’ It was really the Cardinals’ experience that pushed me over the hump about deciding to come back and manage. They had a winning culture and I really enjoyed it.”
Leyland spent six seasons with the Cardinals from 2000-05. In that time, the Cardinals made the playoffs five times, played in the National League championship series four times and the World Series once.
“It was good but I really wasn’t part of anything,” said Leyland. “Believe me, I wasn’t instrumental in the Cardinals’ success.” But Leyland added, “They made a couple of trades and signings on people we talked about that worked out pretty well for them.”
Among the players Leyland recommended the Cardinals go after were pitchers Jeff Suppan and Julian Tavarez and outfielder Reggie Sanders, all of whom were on the 2004 National League championship team.
Leyland even managed some split-squad games while La Russa would go on the road with the main team.
“It got the adrenaline going a little,” Leyland said. “I didn’t want to have a split-squad situation where he’d come home and we had lost while he’d won. I didn’t want Tony rubbing that in. I took it pretty serious.”
While La Russa is in the Los Angeles Angels’ front office now, Leyland still does some work with the Detroit Tigers and also assists Joe Torre in the commissioner’s office.
“We still talk all the time,” said Leyland. “We were probably each other’s toughest critic. We used to call each other at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning if we thought we had mugged a game and couldn’t sleep. And we’d be honest with each other.”
After he also worked in the commissioner’s office, La Russa ran Arizona’s baseball operation before moving to Boston for two years as a front-office advisor and then on to the Angels this year.
“His competitive fire is still unbelievable,” Leyland said.
Leyland concluded his six-year stint with the Cardinals when he accepted the job to manage the Tigers in 2006 and, lo and behold, he and La Russa met up in the World Series that year, with the Cardinals winning in five games.
The only game the Tigers won in the Series was Game 2 when lefthander Kenny Rogers was suspected of doctoring the baseballs. But, afterward, La Russa didn’t really complain about it, and Leyland will tell you why.
“A lot of people think Tony didn’t make a big deal about it because it was me (as a close friend),” said Leyland. “I don’t think that’s true.
“There were two things involved. One was that Tony thought, ‘Hey, let’s not draw too much attention to something like this.’ And Tony knew that we knew that (his pitchers) used pine tar. There weren’t many pitchers who weren’t using pine tar. Every ball that you found in the bullpen had a pine tar rag around it. We did it. They did it. If you really wanted to nit-pick, you could call it out almost every single game, to tell you the truth. The less you make of it the better off you are.
“But there are a lot of hitters who are glad that pitchers use pine tar because they think pitchers get a better grip on the ball, it doesn’t really do anything to the ball and their control is better. Science has said that pine tar does absolutely nothing as far as making the ball sink or do anything. Now, is all that true? I don’t know.”
Early in his career, Leyland went up against Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog with the Cardinals and later on he went up against Hall of Famer La Russa when Leyland had teams in Pittsburgh, Florida, Colorado and Detroit.
“They were the same in that they were both on top of everything. They didn’t miss any tricks,” said Leyland. “Whitey was more of a flamboyant personality, more outgoing with people than Tony. He was probably just as intense on the inside but probably not as intense on the outside as Tony,” Leyland said.
“But, obviously, two guys in the Hall of Fame … they both were pretty good.”
