Limited number of Cubs, White Sox fans will be allowed in stands on Opening Day, Chicago mayor says

The Chicago Cubs and White Sox will be allowed to have more than 8,000 fans in the stands on Opening Day, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Monday.
Lightfoot said the city will allow 8,122 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field beginning on Opening Day, while 8,274 fans will be allowed per game at Wrigley Field.
“As a diehard sports fan myself, I’m personally excited to have Chicago take its first, cautious steps toward safely reopening our beloved baseball stadiums to fans this season,” Lightfoot said in a statement.
There must be 6 feet between parties in the stands, the city said.
“We are proud of the important and historic role baseball plays in our country, offering respite during some of the most difficult times or in providing fans with a sense of comfort when circumstances seemed uncertain,” Jerry Reinsdorf, chairman of the White Sox, said in a statement. “We believe this is a moment when baseball can indeed serve our fans and our communities again as we all hope for a gradual return to normal. It’s why we applaud Mayor Lightfoot, the leadership role she and Governor (J.B.) Pritzker have played for our city and state, and the decision today — guided by an unwavering commitment to public health and safety — to allow fans to return to Guaranteed Rate Field for Opening Day.”
Cubs executive chairman Tom Ricketts said he appreciates the city’s “commitment to safely welcoming fans back to baseball.”
Folks, we've significantly slowed the spread of COVID, getting our positivity rate down to 2.8%. And now, we can begin to safely welcome fans back to our baseball stands on opening day. Although we’re reopening, masking is still of utmost importance. 😷⚾ pic.twitter.com/pkGnMDkSUc— Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 8, 2021
“The return of fans is incredibly meaningful to our players, our City and the game we all love,” Ricketts said in a statement. “Nothing can replace the energy and enthusiasm our beloved fans bring to the Friendly Confines each and every game. We’re ready and excited for our much-anticipated Wrigley Field reunion.”
Lightfoot made the announcement that fans would be welcome back to the stadiums in a video where she pitches to the Cubs and Sox mascots at the ballparks.
At one point, the video shows Lightfoot throwing a 17 mph offspeed pitch and then a Cubs player making a phone call to jack up the speed camera.