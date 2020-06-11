Lincoln Speedway to hold first races of season Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — Lincoln Speedway will hold its first racing program of the season on Friday at the Logan County Fairgrounds.

The track will use extra precautionary measures when it comes to the health and safety of its competitors and fans for the event which will feature five divisions of racing for DIRTcar regional and national points.

The program will feature Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets and Hornets. The Street Stocks also have been added to the show for a full program of hotlaps, heats, and features.

Tickets will be available at the gate on Friday. Fans who would like to purchase in advance may do so by going to lincolnspeedwayil.com. Adult tickets are $15 per person, while kids 11 and under are free.

In addition to limiting capacity with head count numbers, attendees are encouraged to wear masks, bring hand sanitizer, and utilize the six-foot social distancing recommendation as much as possible. Temperature checks/health screenings will be held upon arrival for fans and competitors.

Pits will open Friday at 3 p.m., grandstands at 5., hot laps start at 6 and racing will begin at 7.

The remainder of the Lincoln Speedway schedule will be announced in the near future.

