Longtime Minnesota sports columnist Sid Hartman dies at 100

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota sports columnist and radio personality Sid Hartman, an old-school home team booster who once ran the NBA's Minneapolis Lakers and achieved nearly as much celebrity as some of the athletes he covered, died Sunday. He was 100.

Hartman, whose first newspaper column was published in 1945, died surrounded by his family, Star Tribune sports editor Chris Carr said.

"It's a sad day," Carr told The Associated Press. "He is the Star Tribune in many ways, at least in the sports department. It speaks to his amazing life that even at 100-and-a-half years old, he passes away and we still can't believe it."

He kept up his age-defying pace even after his 100th birthday party on March 15 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hartman continued to write three columns per week for the Star Tribune as a centenarian, four during football season, and served as co-host of a Sunday morning radio show on WCCO-AM in Minneapolis.

"I have followed the advice that if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life," Hartman wrote in his column published on his 100th birthday. "Even at 100, I can say I still love what I do."

