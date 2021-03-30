Making sense of the NFL’s move to a 17-game season — and what it means for the Chicago Bears and the rest of the league

The NFL will expand its regular season to 17 games in 2021 after team owners approved that expected move during virtual league meetings Tuesday.

The expansion is the first since the league moved from 14 to 16 games in 1978. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called it “a monumental moment in NFL history.”

The 2021 regular season will begin with the league’s annual “Kickoff” game on Thursday, Sept. 9, and conclude Sunday, Jan. 9. The Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

Here’s what else you need to know about the expanded schedule for the NFL and the Chicago Bears.

