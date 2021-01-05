Matt Nagy’s challenge as the Chicago Bears prepare for an unlikely playoff game: Convince his players an 8-8 season was a success and they deserve to be there

“When you have guys who care a lot,” Nagy said, “they could care less about the backing in (part) or whatever that is.”

In an urgent fashion, Nagy is hoping to help his players again turn their passion and drive into playoff belief.

“They worked hard,” Nagy said. “You lose six in a row and you still make the playoffs and that’s not easy. (We’re) 8-8. No, it’s not perfect. We understand that. We have a lot to get better at, but we can’t worry about that. What we need to do is worry about doing everything we can to be the best team we can be on Sunday against the Saints.”

A year ago, Nagy was wholly unsatisfied with the Bears’ 8-8 finish. That 2019 season was rightfully labeled as a disappointment, a regression, another reality check that the Bears need to hold themselves to high standards and not mistake mediocrity for success.

But now, at 8-8, the 2020 Bears have been given this improbable gift — a postseason invitation as the first No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. Thus, while practices are ongoing and games remain on the schedule, Nagy has to continue to fine-tune his team’s psyche. So this 8-8 season is being framed as an achievement. For this week anyway.