Matt Nagy’s challenge as the Chicago Bears prepare for an unlikely playoff game: Convince his players an 8-8 season was a success and they deserve to be there

Matt Nagy held up a laminated index card Monday morning — navy background, orange lettering.
Sunday,
January 3rd, 2021
7:00 PM
This, the Chicago Bears coach revealed, was what his team had been chasing for the past month. After a brutal 34-30 home loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 13 — you remember that collapse, right? — the Bears losing streak had reached six games, the franchise’s longest skid since 2002.
Yet Nagy wanted his players to see beyond the rubble their season seemed buried beneath and recognize the crack of daylight they could find if they kept fighting and pushing together to get out.
Thus he gave all of his coaches and players that “Save the Date” card and also posted one at Halas Hall with a nondescript, logo-less helmet below it.
On the night of Sunday, Jan. 3, he convinced them, the Bears would learn their Week 18 opponent. Their playoff opponent.
And as fate would have it, on Sunday evening the vision became reality. Even with a rough 35-16 home loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears sneaked back in the playoffs for the second time in Nagy’s three seasons. They were given their wild-card round challenge too — a trip to New Orleans for a rematch against the NFC South champion Saints.
Full speed ahead, right?
“Here we are,” Nagy said Monday morning. “New season. There’s a great energy and we’re excited to get to play the Saints.”
Only one problem. And a potentially big one depending on what lens you’re looking through. The message of that shiny index card lost some impact Sunday when the Bears fell apart in the second half of their biggest game of the season.
With a chance to upset the Packers and storm into the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, the Bears instead made a handful of costly errors in big moments and lost their regular-season finale by 19 points.
Sunday was a true measuring-stick game. And the Bears once again didn’t measure up.
For nearly 17 minutes, they trailed 21-16, just waiting on the much-needed big play to fuel the upset. In the third quarter, Eddie Jackson had a potential interception of Aaron Rodgers slip right through his hands. That could have easily swung the momentum.
Early in the fourth quarter, quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unable to convert a fourth-and-1 on a pivotal drive. Instead of keeping a potential go-ahead possession alive, Trubisky’s short pass to Allen Robinson was broken up by Chandon Sullivan. On the next possession, Trubisky threw an interception.
Still down 21-16 deep into the fourth, rookie cornerback Kindle Vildor could have stolen a possession for the Bears and abruptly ended a Packers touchdown drive with an interception. But after an alert reaction to drop off into Rodgers’ passing lane, Vildor couldn’t snatch a pass that ricocheted off his hands.
The Bears defense created few game-changing plays all day. They sacked Rodgers only once, went without a takeaway for the fifth time this season and gave up 35 points on 44 plays.
That was Sunday. The Bears were confident. They were competitive. They gave themselves chances.
The Packers, though, were the better team.
The dispiriting nature of the loss created an odd vibe for the Bears on Sunday evening. The dejection was apparent in the tone and mannerisms of Nagy and several of his players. They were all trying to work through that.
“It’s a weird feeling,” Trubisky acknowledged. “We’re obviously disappointed from the game. But finding out the news that we got in, I think we got rewarded for the work we’ve put in the last couple weeks. And even though tonight didn’t go the way we wanted, we’re in the playoffs and that’s really all that matters.”
Nagy seemed equally conflicted.
“I’ve never been in this situation,” he said. “So sorry for being a little bit (subdued).”
Suddenly, that frisky Bears team that rolled over the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars doesn’t seem quite as dangerous. Certainly not as potent as they would have seemed had they won Sunday against the NFC’s best team. Furthermore, the Bears have to return to work this week needing additional energy to pick themselves up after their seventh loss in 10 games.
The positive energy and increasing confidence that was present in the Week 17 march to the Packers game has diminished with this latest confirmation of just how unimpressive this team and this season have been.
After 16 games, the Bears’ standing as a mediocre team seems inarguable. As many losses as wins and again five games behind the division champion Packers.
They went 1-6 against teams that finished with a winning record.
Their offense took way too long to find itself, needing a December buffet of bottom-tier defenses to regain confidence and establish an identity.
And the defense remains in a worrisome backslide, a bottom-five unit in interceptions and in the bottom half of the league in sacks.
These are the reasons so much of the Bears fan base seems more annoyed than energized for this postseason trip. But now it’s Nagy’s duty to turn the psychological dials and convince his team it deserves this playoff opportunity and is good enough to do something with it.
“They earned it,” Nagy said. “To be where we were at after those six (consecutive losses) wasn’t easy. But they fought. And that’s a credit to them and that’s a credit to our coaches.”
Nagy was asked directly Monday whether he might have to steer his players around a mental funk early this week as they process the reality that they were again beaten soundly by the Packers and needed a major stumble by the Cardinals to back into the playoffs.
“When you have guys who care a lot,” Nagy said, “they could care less about the backing in (part) or whatever that is.”
In an urgent fashion, Nagy is hoping to help his players again turn their passion and drive into playoff belief.
“They worked hard,” Nagy said. “You lose six in a row and you still make the playoffs and that’s not easy. (We’re) 8-8. No, it’s not perfect. We understand that. We have a lot to get better at, but we can’t worry about that. What we need to do is worry about doing everything we can to be the best team we can be on Sunday against the Saints.”
A year ago, Nagy was wholly unsatisfied with the Bears’ 8-8 finish. That 2019 season was rightfully labeled as a disappointment, a regression, another reality check that the Bears need to hold themselves to high standards and not mistake mediocrity for success.
But now, at 8-8, the 2020 Bears have been given this improbable gift — a postseason invitation as the first No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. Thus, while practices are ongoing and games remain on the schedule, Nagy has to continue to fine-tune his team’s psyche. So this 8-8 season is being framed as an achievement. For this week anyway.
Said Jackson: “We were blessed by the football gods. There’s nothing more we can ask for than to have the opportunity to go out there and compete in the playoffs.”
With a quest to stay cemented in the present, to remain focused only on the next goal on the checklist, perhaps another shiny index card should be distributed.
Sunday,
January 10th, 2021
3:40 p.m.
For Bears players and coaches, that’s where their full concentration must go. Kickoff at the Superdome is closing in.