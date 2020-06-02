Matt Nagy uses Day 1 of Chicago Bears OTAs for discussions about George Floyd fallout, while Chairman George McCaskey pledges team will ‘be an active participant in change’

After the unrest in Chicago and throughout the nation over the weekend, Matt Nagy knew football couldn’t be on the front burner when the Chicago Bears began their first week of organized team activities Monday.
Nagy understood many of his players had been affected profoundly by the death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis; by the peaceful protests meant to draw attention to a critical societal issue; and by the violence and destruction that occurred as emotions boiled over in the fallout from Floyd’s death.
Conversations were needed. Emotions had to be shared. Discussions had to be stimulated. So Nagy turned Monday’s team meeting into an open dialogue.
“Put X’s and O’s on the back burner,” the Bears coach said Monday morning on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “We don’t care about that right now. We’re going to talk through it, and if guys want to talk more or less, that’s fine. But it’s up to them. It’s about the family.”
Bears Chairman George McCaskey issued a statement Monday night on the events in Minneapolis, Chicago and across the country.
“A week ago another unarmed African-American man died at the hands of a white police officer,” the statement read. “We are witnessing the anger and frustration play out in protests across the nation, including Chicago. We must do more than wring our hands and hope it doesn’t happen again.
“As an organization, we have addressed it internally by offering unconditional support to our family of staff, coaches and players, and today Ryan Pace and Coach Nagy spent the allotted two hours of team meeting time listening to and healing together with our players and the coaching staff.”
McCaskey emphasized the Bears’ ambition to lead a push for change “through our voice, our actions and our resources.” That includes, the statement said, continued funding as well as “exposure to local organizations dedicated to empowering communities that have been oppressed for far too long.”
The Bears have already supported organizations such as BUILD Chicago; I Grow Chicago; My Block, My Hood, My City; and Youth Guidance.
“Our commitment is to continue to be an active participant in change,” McCaskey said.
The Bears also have a player-led social justice committee that includes defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and linebacker Danny Trevathan. Both players are scheduled to speak with the media Wednesday.
Nagy said he reached out over the weekend to a handful of team leaders to open the dialogue and accentuate his backing of them.
“I just let them know, number one, that they have my 100 percent support,” Nagy said. “I’ve got their back. One hundred percent. They needed to know that. Number two, I was just going to listen and just be quiet and let them talk. And I thought those conversations with the guys I was able to talk to went really well.
“It was great just listening to them and where they’re at. We talked about togetherness and being unified. Obviously there’s a lot bigger picture to what’s going on right now, but what we can control within our building is how we do things with the Chicago family and the Chicago Bears family. And so togetherness is one way. That’s listening to others and making sure you have healthy discussions.”
Nagy said he continually found himself gravitating back to one key word: love.
“Especially in the football world, I don’t think ‘love’ gets used enough,” he said. “When people feel loved by one another, I think it goes a long, long way. That’s built through the way you treat people.”
