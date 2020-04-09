Michael Burkhart, the Cubs’ visiting clubhouse manager for 16 seasons, dies at 63

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michael Burkhart, the Cubs’ longtime visiting clubhouse manager, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, the team announced Wednesday.

Burkhart, 63, finished his 16th season as the team’s visiting clubhouse manager in 2019. He spent 34 seasons in the Cubs organization. Before his appointment to Wrigley Field, Burkhart served 18 seasons as minor-league equipment manager.

“The Chicago Cubs are mourning the death of Michael Burkhart, our beloved visiting clubhouse manager,” the team said in a statement. “ ‘Burky’ was supremely authentic, truly one-of-a-kind and loved his Cubs family as much as we loved him back. The only thing he enjoyed more than his time at Wrigley Field was his time spent on his farm in Iowa with his wife, Felicia.

“We are comforted to know Burky is no longer suffering and no longer in pain. We send our deepest condolences to Felicia, his family and countless friends across baseball and beyond.”

