Michael Jordan's 1985 appearance at Horton Field House was a memorable one

NORMAL – Those who were there still marvel at what they witnessed on Sept. 14, 1985 at Illinois State’s Horton Field House.
“It was really something,” said Scott Robbins. “Who knew in 1985 he would be the greatest player of all time?”
Yet the fate of Michael Jordan’s participation in an exhibition game to benefit Special Olympics came down to one shot. Not a basketball shot, a golf shot.
Robbins was music director and Mike Justin program director at Bloomington radio station WBNQ-FM at the time. The station first contacted ProServ, the firm that represented Jordan at the time.
“They called us a week later and said ‘it’s not going to happen. No way,’ ” recalled Robbins. “We tried. We did our best.”
Robbins and Justin then casually asked Chicago independent record promoter Jeff McClusky if he had any connections to Jordan.
“A week later one of his assistants ran into Jordan on the golf course,” Robbins said. “He told Michael ‘the guys in Bloomington really want you to come down and play.’ ”
That’s when the ultra competitive Jordan let his athletic skills decide the matter.
“Jordan puts the ball on a tee and said ‘if I hit this thing down the middle, I’ll go. If I yank it right or left, I’m not going,’ ” said Robbins. “He hit it right down the middle and said ‘tell ‘em I’ll be there.’ ”
That well-struck drive set in motion a series of events that brought Jordan, who would become an international superstar and win six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, to Bloomington-Normal.
Jordan played for the WBNQ Cheap Shots and scored an eye-popping 71 points in a 93-90 victory over a Twin City All-Stars group that featured five former Illinois State players.
According to Bulls historian and author of the upcoming book “6 Rings: The Bulls, The City, and the Dynasty that Changed the Game” Jack Silverstein, the Horton Field House scoring explosion was the most points Jordan amassed in any organized game.
Among Jordan’s Bloomington-Normal pregame stops was a visit with Special Olympians and an appearance at Strickland Chevrolet, a game sponsor.
“He gets in the van after the remote at Strickland and says he doesn’t have any shoes or shorts (for the game),” Robbins said. “So we go to Read’s Sporting Goods, and I’m walking in there with Michael Jordan. He bought a pair of his own (Air Jordan) shoes and shorts for himself. We had a jersey ready for him.”
Robbins then offered to take Jordan anywhere he wanted for lunch. Jordan chose McDonald’s and stayed in the van as a quarter pounder was purchased at the College Avenue store’s drive through.
Jordan was fresh off a first pro season that saw him earn NBA Rookie of the Year honors and average 28.2 points. Jordan’s Cheap Shots squad was led by Chenoa native and newly named Bulls head coach Stan Albeck.
“We’re sitting there in the locker room, and Michael is asking us questions,” said Scott Laughlin, the recently retired WJBC-AM morning show host. “He asked who’s the big man. I stood up and said ‘that would be me.’ I might have been 6-1.”
Laughlin then suggested a pregame cigarette. Jordan declined.
“Somebody lit up a heater, I think it was Laughlin,” said Robbins, whose Peoria based afternoon radio show Markley, Van Camp & Robbins on WMBD-AM is syndicated to 80 stations. “Michael saw the smoke and said ‘you guys are just like (former Bull) Dave Corzine.’ ”
Jordan followed Laughlin in the pregame layup line.
“I laid one up and I was waiting for Jordan to slam dunk behind me,” Laughlin recalled. “In my haste to turn around, I took the (baseline) camera guy out.”
Former ISU players Rickie Johnson, Michael McKenny, Hank Cornley, Dwayne Tyus and McKay Smith were given explicit pregame instructions by Albeck.
“We were told have a good time but make sure we know exactly what we’re doing (to avoid injury to Jordan),” said Johnson. “We understood. It was an entertainment thing. “If anybody wanted us to play harder against him, it was Michael. He wanted to get a workout in.”
Similarly, the Cheap Shots were told not to pursue rebounds.
“If Mike doesn’t get it, no one is going to get it,” Robbins said.
Jordan wasn’t exactly sure what he had signed up for after sizing up his opponents.
“He said, ‘man, you guys are huge. I didn’t get no height. Can we make some trades? I thought we were going to divide these teams up evenly,’ ” Johnson said. “I thinking this cat really wants to win this game. Michael is cool. There was no ego involved. He didn’t big time anybody.”
Now 56, Johnson had played in the CBA and spent time in the Cleveland Cavaliers training camp.
“He scored about 35 points the first half. He wanted to put on a show for the people,” Johnson said. “I pulled him aside after the first half and asked him if we could go at it a few minutes. I wanted to see where I was at (talent wise). He was all over it. For about eight 10 minutes we went at it.”
Jordan told The Pantagraph after the game he thought Johnson had NBA caliber skills.
Johnson has a picture hanging in his home of him dunking with Jordan also in the frame. Johnson admits it wasn’t nearly as easy with Jordan providing direct defensive attention.
“I got a fast break and we met at the rim. I had my arm above the rim, but he was stronger,” said Johnson. “Mike put me on the floor. He said ‘I know this is your house, but don’t try to embarrass me.’ I said, ‘yes sir, Mr. Jordan.’ ”
After the game, many from the crowd of about 6,000 surrounded the locker room just off the court they had seen Jordan enter. With too many fans sticking around for Jordan to reasonably sign that many autographs, a van was brought inside Horton and pulled up next to the locker room door. Jordan climbed in and the van drove away.
“That was rock star stuff. It was insane,” said Robbins. “Having been around various rock stars, nothing compares to it. You got the feeling then this guy was special. He was bigger than life.”
The ongoing ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance” featuring Jordan and the Bulls during their final championship run has been viewed with fondness by Johnson.
“I read every book on that team,” Johnson said. “You catch a nugget of something you don’t know. That’s been the cool thing.”
The numbers for the Jordan extravaganza at Horton Field House? Tickets were $5 for adults and $3 for ISU students and children. Game organizers paid $10,000 to bring Jordan to town.
Certainly by today’s standards, that’s a mere pittance, especially since the memories for those involved remain priceless to this day.
