Michael Jordan's 1985 appearance at Horton Field House was a memorable one

“If Mike doesn’t get it, no one is going to get it,” Robbins said.

Jordan wasn’t exactly sure what he had signed up for after sizing up his opponents.

“He said, ‘man, you guys are huge. I didn’t get no height. Can we make some trades? I thought we were going to divide these teams up evenly,’ ” Johnson said. “I thinking this cat really wants to win this game. Michael is cool. There was no ego involved. He didn’t big time anybody.”

Now 56, Johnson had played in the CBA and spent time in the Cleveland Cavaliers training camp.

“He scored about 35 points the first half. He wanted to put on a show for the people,” Johnson said. “I pulled him aside after the first half and asked him if we could go at it a few minutes. I wanted to see where I was at (talent wise). He was all over it. For about eight 10 minutes we went at it.”

Jordan told The Pantagraph after the game he thought Johnson had NBA caliber skills.

Johnson has a picture hanging in his home of him dunking with Jordan also in the frame. Johnson admits it wasn’t nearly as easy with Jordan providing direct defensive attention.