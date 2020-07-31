Mitch Trubisky vows to attack each step of the Bears quarterback competition: ‘I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong — and prove my teammates right’

The Zoom calls Friday afternoon weren’t done from home offices or living rooms.
First, Mitch Trubisky sat down in front of an official Bears backdrop. Twenty minutes later, Nick Foles strolled up in front of the web cam and sat in the same spot.
The Bears quarterbacks are inside Halas Hall together, and the quarterback competition that was put on hold when COVID-19 forced a virtual offseason is finally getting ready to heat up.
Trubisky said on the video call with reporters that he was on his third day inside the Bears facility after testing negative for COVID-19 several times. He and Foles are going through walk-throughs with the rookies and are expected to welcome the veterans into the fold in a couple of days. There will be a ramp-up period to the start of full padded practices on Aug. 17.
But with limited practices and no preseason games, the quarterback competition is going to be running at full speed soon. And Trubisky said he’s prepared to take advantage of each day.
“Every day I show up, I have to prove to myself that I’m the No. 1 guy for this team,” Trubisky said. “…Obviously there’s no preseason games, so you’ve just got to take advantage of practice every single day and show the guys that I’m the leader that this team needs and just roll with it going forward.”
Both quarterbacks have faced their challenges this offseason.
Foles had to get acclimated to a new team virtually from his home in California, while also preparing for both the birth of a son in June and a move to Chicago.
And it has been a long road for Trubisky, who started the offseason with left shoulder surgery. Followed by the news that the Bears were trading for Foles. Followed by the announcement that the team would hold an open competition to be their starting quarterback. Followed by the news they had declined his fifth-year option. Surrounded by plenty of commentary about whether Trubisky -- who had an 83 passer rating in 15 games last season -- is capable in his fourth season of making the strides needed to win this competition.
“It’s very motivating,” Trubisky said. “You’re always going to have people writing you off. It’s got to light a fire under you, which it has for me. I’m just trying to prove everybody wrong and prove my teammates right.”
On two Zoom calls with media this offseason, Trubisky has been asked to detail the work he has put in this spring and summer in the Chicago area to be better, and he has provided several examples.
In June, he talked about his efforts to get his teammates out to throwing sessions, saying he texted them each individually so it would be harder to ignore his invitations.
After his shoulder surgery, he said he trained with Jon Sicora at SPEAR Training Center, “just getting a lot stronger, getting my body back to where I feel like it needed to be.”
He also worked with Chicago-area quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen to make some mechanical fixes. Christensen, who owns Throw It Deep academy, has tutored other NFL quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes. Trubisky said it was the first time he has adjusted his mechanics.
“Hopefully it shows up on tape this year, just me having better balance in the pocket,” Trubisky said. “I did a couple of things with footwork and just how I’m holding the ball and where my release is coming from and stuff like that. …
“I feel like my motion is better. I feel like I’m more in balance and the ball is coming out more accurately. So I’m confident with where I’m at right now and how all that work has helped me this offseason. I’m excited about it.”
Trubisky said he has also put in work off the field since January. After coach Matt Nagy mandated he learn to better recognize coverages, Trubisky dived into film on different defenses.
“Just seeing the mistakes I made last year and just knowing that all of them are easily correctable, that gives me confidence going into the future,” Trubisky said. “So I watched a lot of ball over this past year and over the summer, and you see the mistakes. You see really good plays. You see some really bad plays. And you see just some dumb things that just shouldn’t happen.
“But I think everyone just being on the same page and doing their jobs and me making smart decisions, that’s where you see a lot of the good plays happen.”
Whether all of that work together crystallizes into improvement on the field for Trubisky remains to be seen.
Nagy hasn’t gone into exact specifics about what the competition will look like. But he said the Bears need to be creative in squeezing as much out of the competitive periods as possible, evaluating the quarterbacks on every play and check at the line of scrimmage and bit of leadership they show in the huddle.
And the coach has promised that Trubisky and Foles will know exactly where they stand throughout the competition.
“If one of the quarterbacks is stinking it up and he’s playing like crap, we’re going to tell you, ‘You’re playing like crap,’” Nagy said. “And we’re going to tell you that in front of the other one. They’re both going to know when someone’s playing good and someone’s playing bad. … So when the time comes when we inevitably need to make a decision, trust me, it’s not going to be a surprise to them.”
Trubisky said he welcomes that “transparency and honesty” from his coaches.
“It might not be exactly what you want to hear, but that’s how you get through this thing, and I think that’s what creates good quarterback competition,” Trubisky said. “And hopefully this competition just makes our whole quarterback room and our whole offense even better, which I think it will.
“You just want honesty the whole entire time and make sure it’s fair and that everybody is getting an equal shot. Just the type of coaches and people we have in our building, I believe it will be.”
Now that they’re all in the building, the competition can begin.
