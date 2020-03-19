MLB just canceled 2 international series in April. What does it mean for the Cubs-Cardinals series in London in June?
MLB just canceled 2 international series in April. What does it mean for the Cubs-Cardinals series in London in June?

MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus

A gate at the Chicago Cubs practice facility at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz., is closed and locked Monday, March 16, 2020. The remainder of spring training baseball games have been canceled due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

Will the Cubs’ historical visit to London in June be postponed?

That possibility lurks in the wake of Major League Baseball’s decision Thursday to cancel the Mexico series between the Padres and Diamondbacks in Mexico City on April 18-19 and the Puerto Rico Series between the Mets and Marlins on April 28-30 in San Juan.

The two cancellations stem from the delay of the 2020 regular season, which may not start now until late May due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, the Cubs are scheduled to meet the Cardinals in London on June 13-14.

The famed Wimbledon tennis museum has been closed, and tours were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The London Marathon, scheduled for April 26, was postponed.

Wimbledon organizers are still preparing for The Championships, which start June 29 and run through July 12. The British Open, scheduled for July 16-19 at Kent, England, remains on schedule.

The Cardinals are listed as the home team for the London Series, so those games would be played at Busch Stadium if the series was rescheduled.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, manager David Ross and several players were looking forward to visiting London, and reporters from England made two visits to Cubs spring training.

The Yankees and Red Sox played in the first London Series last summer.

