More than 90% of the Chicago White Sox traveling party received a COVID-19 vaccine: ‘We think it’s a great message to each other about being a good teammate’

Danny Mendick thought of his team, his family and everyone around him when he decided to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Trying to be as precautious as possible,” the Chicago White Sox infielder said before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field. “I think I can speak for most of us that we want this to be gone.”
More than 90% of the Sox traveling party received a COVID-19 vaccine, general manager Rick Hahn said Sunday.
The Sox are still shy of Major League Baseball’s goal of 85% of Tier 1 personnel per team, but Hahn said the organization is on its way to reaching the mark.
“We are thrilled with where we are at,” Hahn said during a conference call. “We anticipate, once we get access to initial vaccines, being able to easily surpass the 85% number in the coming weeks.”
Some COVID-19 protocols will be relaxed when 85% of players and primary field staff are vaccinated. For the Sox, that list includes all Tier 1 employees in Chicago and at the alternate training facility in Schaumburg.
“At this point, we have not yet been able to offer vaccines to all of our players and staff at Schaumburg,” Hahn said. “We were able to get a good number of them but not all of them. As a result, we are not yet as an organization over the 85% number.
“However, we are well over 90% of the traveling party — that group that is in Chicago with us currently and that group that will head on out to Boston and Cleveland later this week.”
The Sox thanked the city, the Chicago Department of Public Health and Rush University Medical Center for providing the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines to coaches, players and clubhouse staff after Thursday’s home opener.
“It’s a good sign of togetherness,” manager Tony La Russa said, “and the reality is that without it, we were going to face a lot of uncertainties about keeping our roster on the field, so it’s a really good sign.”
Hahn said MLB provided an educational process, and Sox doctors and trainers were also available for any questions.
“There were a handful of private conversations among that group, but in the end we got to an extraordinarily high percentage of those eligible participating,” Hahn said. “We couldn’t be happier with that.”
Mendick appreciated the team’s approach.
“It’s pretty cool to see that all the guys pretty much went in there and got the vaccine for everybody else,” Mendick said. “It helps for families, for road trips and different things like that. It shows that everyone has bought in. We’ve got a 162-game season, so it’s great to get it started like this.”
Hahn was also proud of the buy-in from the group.
“We think it’s a great message to the community, and we think it’s a great message to each other about being a good teammate,” Hahn said. “There’s obviously individual benefits to anyone — players included, staff included — who gets vaccinated, even individual benefits under the protocols that we’re all working under at this point.
“But it goes beyond that. It goes beyond what it does for the individual and goes to protecting each other and protecting the community around us. And the level of buy-in we had in our clubhouse was remarkable and something that everyone down there should be very, very proud of.”