1st-timers Chastain, Reddick race into NASCAR All-Star event

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ross Chastain advanced to his first NASCAR All-Star race after a couple of inspection violations at Texas, joining Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola and Matt DiBenedetto moving on to the main event Sunday night when the winner gets $1 million.

The quartet joined the 17 drivers who has already qualified for the annual non-points All-Star race, which was not completed by Pantagraph press time.

Chastain and Reddick advanced by winning 20-lap stages of the 22-car open qualifying race, before Almirola took the checkered flag for a final 10-lap shootout. DiBenedetto, who won the open qualifier to get in last year's All-Star race, got in this time on a fan vote.

Chastain had to go to the back of the field for the start of the qualifying race after a violation discovered in the prerace inspection of the No. 42 that led to his crew chief being ejected. That came a day after Chastain finished third in the Truck Series race at Texas before his truck was disqualified after a postrace inspection violation.

"It's been a good weekend on track, but off track has obviously been really tough. It just fired me up more," Chastain said. "It's a dream come true. I'm living my dream as a farmer and now I get to go NASCAR racing in the All-Star race with my heroes. It's amazing."

After getting passed by Chastain on a restart with two laps remaining in the first segment, Reddick led all 20 laps of the second one to get into his first All-Star race.

"It's kind of disappointing to give it up there to Ross at the end of the first segment," Reddick said. "I was too loose to really pull up there and block, so I just played the safe bet and let him go by. Thankfully, we executed in the second segment and got in the race."

The outside temperature was in the upper 90s, with the heat index close to 110 degrees Fahrenheit. The track temperature in the in the mid-140s, by far the highest this season.

The starting order for the All-Star race was determined by random draw, with Kyle Larson on the poll after winning the last two Cup races and being part of three consecutive 1-2 finishes for Hendrick Motorsports with defending Cup champion and All-Star winner Chase Elliott, who starts sixth.

