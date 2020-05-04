A long month of May without racing at Indianapolis

But everyone is ready for iRacing to go back to its space and for engines to roar again.

Miles said IndyCar is ready to race and should be at Texas as planned. The series, he said, wasn't waiting for NASCAR to go first — NASCAR plans to restart May 17. IndyCar is simply planning to start with the next event on the schedule that has yet to be canceled or postponed.

Miles also hopes there can be fans socially distanced across the 640 acres at Road America in Wisconsin on June 21. The governor of Indiana is planning to allow fans in July at the speedway, when IndyCar and NASCAR hold what could be (the revised schedules are unpredictably changing) an unprecedented doubleheader between the series.

When Penske was forced to reschedule the Indianapolis 500, he used an optimistic view in discussing the opportunities ahead of his staff. He's owned race tracks before, promoted races and was chair of Detroit's host committee for the Super Bowl in 2005.

He didn't once lament the bad timing of a pandemic spoiling his purchase or his plans. Time and again, IndyCar's stakeholders have publicly expressed their gratitude that it is Penske in charge. It's been a bumpy start and the road ahead may still be rough — this month particularly as May, which signifies racing Indy cars at the speedway, drags along and IMS sits idle.