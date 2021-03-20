Allgaier holds off Truex to win Atlanta Xfinity race

"We didn't start off the day like we wanted to, but the guys persevered," Allgaier said. "They made some great adjustments on pit road."

Truex started from the 18th position in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota but needed only seven laps to claim the lead in his his first Xfinity Series race since the final event of the 2010 season at Homestead.

Truex had 13 victories in the NASCAR feeder series, the most recent coming on April 29, 2006, at Talladega.

"I had a lot of fun," said Truex, who won series championships in 2004 and '05 to propel his move to the Cup series. "Obviously, we were really strong in the first two stages. Then I screwed up and sped on pit road. I probably gave away any chance for the win."

Gragson, who bounced back from an early wreck to take a fourth-place finish, was caught off guard by Hemric's confrontation.

"I don't know why he's mad," Gragson said. "I was behind him coming into pit road and he's in our pit box, so I had to come around him. I'm not really sure why he was there."

Gragson took a verbal shot at Hemric, who has yet to win in any of NASCAR's top three series.