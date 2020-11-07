Austin Cindric steamrolls to first NASCAR championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Austin Cindric charged on fresh tires to his first NASCAR championship with a gutsy overtime drive Saturday to win the Xfinity Series finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Cindric was already headed toward the win when title-favorite Chase Briscoe spun with six laps remaining. It brought out a caution that forced Cindric and Team Penske into a bold race-deciding strategy call.

Cindric handed contender Justin Allgaier the lead by pitting from the lead for new tires. Cindric dropped to third for the two-lap overtime shootout.

Allgaier had taken new tires on the previous pit stop — he and Cindric were on opposite strategies — and Allgaier restarted as the leader. He chose the top lane and Cindric chose to start up there, too, right behind Allgaier.

Cindric had to wrestle with Noah Gragson, Allgaier's JR Motorsports teammate, for position before he got his shot at Allgaier. Gragson moved to the lead then Cindric bounced off Allgaier as the two took the white flag.

Cindric cleared Allgaier and, even though he didn't have to win, he chased down Briscoe for extra measure. It was Cindric's sixth win of the season but first of what had been an underwhelming playoffs.