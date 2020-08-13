Brian Shirley prevails in close Summer Nationals feature at Fairbury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRBURY — Brian Shirley emerged from a tight battle with Frank Heckenast Jr. and Brandon Sheppard to win the 40-lap DIRTcar Summer Nationals feature late Wednesday at Fairbury Speedway.

Shirley's fifth win of the season came by .09 seconds over Sheppard.

Shirley found some traction down low and grabbed the lead with eight laps remaining.

Sheppard tried to return the favor on the cushion, but to no avail. He got one final push on the final lap, heading way up the banking in each corner, but Shirley held on.

“I was just lucky the lapped cars kinda fell my way,” Shirley said. “I knew where (Sheppard) was so I just tried to do the best I could and was able to get the win.”

Heckenast was third with Ryan Unzicker fourth and Allen Weisser fifth.

Will Krup took the checkered flag in the Summit Modifieds feature.

“This track’s always been kinda rude to me.But to end up here in Victory Lane, that’s huge,” Krup said. “We’ve kinda had some bad luck here in the last couple weeks, but this feels good to finally put one together.”

Nick Hoffman finished second with Mike Harrison third, Tyler Peterson fourth and Mike McKinney fifth.

