Briscoe rolls at Kansas to punch ticket to Xfinity finale

"I was out on old tires forever, it seemed to me," Sieg said of his unique strategy. "We kind of gambled, and that's the only way we're going to make it through to the next round. So we gambled, and it was a hell of a race."

It could be a heck of a start to a big fall for Briscoe, who led 159 laps on the night. He's one of the front-runners to take over the No. 14 car in the Cup Series now that Clint Bowyer is stepping away for a spot in the television booth.

"I'm super happy to be locked into Phoenix," he said. "I can't say enough to everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. This Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was light's out."

The race was red-flagged on a restart with 28 laps to go when the field went four-wide into Turn 1 a few rows back of the lead, and a massive wreck involving playoff drivers Allgaier and Jones sent Alfredo sliding on his roof along the outer wall.

Alfredo's car briefly burst into flames before coming to rest on its top on the track apron.

Alfredo, who had been running in the top five most of the night, had to wait upside-down for a wrecker to lift his car onto its tires before he could climb out. Nobody was hurt in the wreck, which also collected Riley Herbst and Brandon Brown.