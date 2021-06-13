Chastain and Reddick earn 1st NASCAR All-Star race berths

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick advanced to their first NASCAR All-Star race by winning the first two stages of the 22-car open qualifying race at Texas on a hot, slick track Sunday.

Chastain, who had to go to the back of the field after a violation discovered in the prerace inspection of then No. 42 that led to his crew chief being ejected, passed Reddick on a restart with two laps remaining in the first stage. Reddick led all 20 laps of the second segment to move on to Sunday night's main race, which was not completed by Pantagraph press time.

A day earlier, Chastain finished third in the Truck Series race at Texas before his truck was disqualified after a postrace inspection violation.

There were 17 drivers already qualified for the All-Star race Sunday night, when the winner will get $1 million. Three other spots were being determined by a three-segment, 50-lap open race, with one other driver added by fan vote.

The outside temperature was in the upper 90s, with the heat index close to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, and much hotter inside the cars for the NASCAR All-Star Open qualifying race under the late-afternoon sun. The track temperature in the in the mid-140s, by far the highest this season.

The starting order for the All-Star race was determined by random draw, the polesitter is Kyle Larson, who has won the last two Cup races and has been part of three consecutive 1-2 finishes for Hendrick Motorsports with defending Cup champion and All-Star winner Chase Elliott, who starts sixth.

Chastain became the first driver added to the All-Star race after a caution-filled 20-lap opening section. A final 10-lap shootout followed after Reddick's qualification.

There will be six segments for the All-Star race to the $1 million for the winning driver — the first four being 15 green-flag laps each, before a 30-lap segment that must include a four-tire stop for which the fastest pit crew will get $100,000, and then 10 laps to the checkered flag. Based on a random draw, the top eight to 12 spots will be inverted before the second and fourth segments, and the entire field of up to 21 cars will be inverted before the third.

The lineup for the longest stretch will be based on cumulative finishes from the first four segments, and the finishing order of that fifth segment will set the starting order for the final short shootout.

While the rules package for the cars will be similar to the usual configuration and downforce for 1½-mile tracks, slightly reduced tapered spacers will lower the horsepower to the range of 500-510, short of the normal 550.

