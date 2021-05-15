Cindric romps in NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Dover

DOVER, Del. — Austin Cindric professed his love for Dover and soon refused to let his Miles the Monster trophy out of his grip. With so many close calls on the concrete, Cindric was sure to savor this checkered flag — and keep his trophy within reach.

"It's still in my lap like a child or a dog," Cindric said. "This is one I wanted for a very long time."

Cindric saved his car from a serious spin early in the race and dominated late Saturday at Dover International Speedway and won his third Xfinity Series race of the season.

The reigning Xfinity champion, Cindric showed flashes throughout his career on the one-mile concrete track that he could roll into victory lane. Cindric was second and third in two Xfinity races last season on the Monster Mile and had never finished worse than ninth in six previous Dover starts.

Can a second Xfinity title be far behind?

"My mentality cannot change from last year," he said. "It's all about going to Phoenix. We're obviously doing a lot of great things, but we can't slow down. Everyone else is getting better, as well."

He connected with Ty Gibbs near the end of the first stage and the No. 22 Ford swiveled a bit until Cindric straightened it and kept it on pace for the win.