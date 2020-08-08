Clinton driver Erik Vanapeldoorn finds success after a decade away from racing following a motorcycle crash

MACON — Check the Macon Speedway record books and you'll see Clinton driver Erik Vanapeldoorn's name next to the fastest lap time recorded in the Hornets division.
Vanapeldoorn's lap time of 13.777 was set in 2018, but he doesn't feel that he was doing anything special that day.
"That was the Hornet Challenge that night and I guess it was the fastest lap time that day but I really don't know if I did anything different that day. At Macon, the straightaways seem about as long as the turns and it is a fast little track with so many turns, it feels like. You can get so many laps in in just a few minutes. It is pretty cool," he said.
Vanapeldoorn returned to the Hornets division in 2017 after more than a decade away from the sport. He was just getting his racing career going in 2004 when a motorcycle accident changed everything.
"I was in the hospital for about three weeks and in recovery care where I had to lay on my back for six weeks," Flaten said. "I was out for a while and I ended up just getting out of racing. My dad had to sell my race cars to be able to make my house payment and I was out of work for about two months, so I didn't have a whole lot of money and both of my cars were gone.
"I never got back into it until 13 years later and I've been trying to race as much as I can since then."
Vanapeldoorn saw a chance to get back into the sport when he traded some plumbing work for a race car. He rebuilt that Chevy Cavalier five-speed and still races with it today, grabbing two feature victories and three top-five finishes at Macon this season.
"A lot of stuff had changed (in the sport) in the time I was out, but I wasn't scared of it at all and I've been running a lot better recently," he said. "My wife, Tracy Vanapeldoorn, is pretty supportive of it and she actually let me build a car for her and she has raced about 10 times.
"She was sort of hesitant a little bit at first because it can be scary getting out there a little bit when there is a lot of traffic."
Vanapeldoorn is currently sitting sixth in points in the Hornets division at Macon and third at Lincoln Speedway. He plans on competing at Macon on Saturday during Air King Night where seven divisions will be competing including the Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Hornets and Micros.
"There are quite a few good drivers around here and some of the fastest Hornet drivers in the Midwest are all from Central Illinois. We are lucky to have tracks all around Illinois and many good drivers come from here," Vanapeldoorn said.
Vanapeldoorn grew up a racing fan and his father Bob Vanapeldoorn, owner of Bob's Imports in Clinton, was a drag racer. Although Erik enjoys the smaller Hornet cars, he can see himself moving up to the larger divisions.
"(Hornets) are definitely more budget-friendly racing," he said. "I would love to step up a little bit to something faster than a Hornet because I grew up watching Late Model racing years ago and I always loved the thrill of driving one of them, but you can get two hornets for the price of one of those cars."
Vanapeldoorn's time away from the sport and the stoppage of racing in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic has him taking in as many events as he can. He raced at Farmer City Raceway on Friday night before Macon on Saturday.
"(This spring,) the cars were sitting ready in the trailer just waiting for the day and it was getting me anxious," he said. "We didn't travel out of state to race like some people were trying to do, but if (the closures) had gone on much longer I might have tried to do that. It was such a relief to get to race."
