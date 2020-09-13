Colton Herta leads 1-2-3 Andretti sweep at Mid-Ohio

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON, Ohio — Colton Herta led an Andretti Autosport resurrection as the struggling team swept the podium Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and earned its first victory of the season.

Herta started on the pole and cleanly made it through a dicey opening turn as the 20-year-old won for the third time in his career. He led teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay in a sweep for the Andretti group.

"It's so huge. So huge," team owner Michael Andretti said. "Man, 1-2-3, after the way things have been going for us this year, this is huge."

Rossi finished third a day earlier in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader for what was just the second podium finish all year for Andretti. The other four Andretti drivers had failed to manage inconsistent pace and bad luck this season before Sunday.

It was the first Andretti podium sweep since 2005.

"I'm so happy for the team. It's been a terrible year for us," Rossi said. "We're just focused on racing at this point and we're really trying to build a good foundation for next year."

Hunter-Reay, in a contract year with Andretti, said the day was decided in qualifying and Herta won from the pole.