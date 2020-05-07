Green flag: IndyCar to open its delayed season in Texas

"America needs live sports and they are not going to believe what they see when the Genesys 300 storms into their living rooms on TV from Texas," Gossage said. "One of the world's greatest sporting events, the Indy 500, has been postponed until August by coronavirus, so all of that pent-up energy, anticipation, frustrations and anxiety will be pounding through the drivers' nervous systems."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had said April 20 that NASCAR was working with Texas Motor Speedway on a plan to race there, and that his state welcomed racing without spectators. Gossage then said his track was working to reschedule its Cup Series event that was supposed to be run March 29, and is one of eight races NASCAR has postponed so far because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

NASCAR is set to resume racing May 17 in South Carolina and for now will stick close to the home bases of the teams in North Carolina.

In a joint statement, Abbott and Gossage said racing "is part of Texas culture.

"The American people are eager to watch their favorite live sports again, and this race serves as an example of how we can responsibly hold sporting events while prioritizing the health of the participants and the public," the statement said.

