Gundaker charges from 14th to capture Summer Nationals race at Fairbury

FAIRBURY — Gordy Gundaker of St. Charles, Missouri, dazzled the crowd Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway, coming all the way from 14th to score his fourth career Summer Nationals late model victory at American Legion Speedway.

Gundaker overtook Shannon Babb on lap 46 and didn't relinquish the lead in the 50-lap feature in earning the $10,000 first prize.

"We were so good, I was just kinda biding my time," said Gundaker. “I know last year, I felt like we gave this race away. We just got rolling and the yellow came out at a perfect time. It was awesome.”

Pennsylvanian Rick Eckert climbed from ninth to finish second, his second consecutive podium finish after a third-place result on Friday night. Babb was able to hold on for third while Brian Shirley and Ryan Unzicker rounded out the top five.

Mike McKinney of Plainfield and Allen Weisser of Peoria battled side-by-side for nearly every one of the 30-lap modified feature before McKinney took the win.

Rounding out the top five were Mike Harrison, Kyle Hammer and David Stremme.

