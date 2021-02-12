Hall of Famer Jordan set for biggest leap yet into NASCAR

It's going down! Pitbull loves "Days of Thunder!"

Yes, it was the Tom Cruise flick of exaggerated NASCAR racing that first pumped Pitbull for the need for speed to the point that he added team owner this year to his lengthy list of monikers that already include Grammy-winner and philanthropist.

Think Rick Hendrick ever collaborated with Ne-Yo?

Or that Richard Childress yelled "Timber!" with Kesha?

"Mr. Worldwide" sure has, and both the platinum-selling rapper and Jordan have the global superstar appeal NASCAR -- an industry that has strengthened its commitment to diversity -- banked on to broaden its fanbase.

"Michael Jordan has a huge following and that following is now peaking and having an interest in NASCAR," Hamlin said. "I think that you have a lot of people that have never attended NASCAR races before that will probably go knowing that their favorite guy might be there."

Pitbull will not only attend his first Daytona 500 as team owner, he will give the command for drivers to start their engines.

Trackhouse Racing, launched late last year by former driver Justin Marks, has driver Daniel Suarez in the Daytona 500.